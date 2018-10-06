Colorado vs. Arizona St. Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Colorado vs. Arizona State football game
On Saturday Colorado takes on Arizona St. at 4:00 p.m. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Colorado and Arizona St. will really light up the scoreboard.
Colorado's and UCLA's game last Friday was close at halftime, but Colorado turned on the heat in the second half. Everything went Colorado's way against UCLA as they made off with a 38-16 victory. Steven Montez, who picked up 81 yards on the ground and accumulated 237 passing yards, was a major factor in Colorado's success.
As for Arizona St., Arizona St. had a rough outing against Washington two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Arizona St. took their match against Oregon St. by a conclusive 52-24 score. Arizona St. was heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.
Their wins bumped Arizona St. to 3-2 and Colorado to 4-0. With both Arizona St. and Colorado swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.
