Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Colorado

Current Records: Arizona State 2-5; Colorado 1-6

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes need to shore up a defense that is allowing 38.71 points per game before their contest Saturday. Colorado and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes and ASU are even-steven over their past six head-to-heads (3-3).

Colorado found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 42-9 punch to the gut against the Oregon State Beavers last week. Colorado was down 35-9 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB J.T. Shrout had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with a passing completion percentage of only 44.83%.

It could have gone either way late during winning time for ASU or the Stanford Cardinal last week, but it was Stanford snatching the 15-14 victory. The losing side was boosted by WR Elijhah Badger, who caught six passes for one TD and 118 yards.

Their defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 20 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

The Buffaloes are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-5 ATS when expected to lose.

The losses put Colorado at 1-6 and ASU at 2-5. Colorado is 1-4 after losses this year, ASU 1-3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado

Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Sun Devils are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colorado and Arizona State both have three wins in their last six games.