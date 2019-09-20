Colorado vs. Arizona State odds: 2019 Week 4 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the Colorado Buffaloes and No. 24 Arizona State Sun Devils will face off at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. Colorado knocked off rival Colorado State in the season opener and then upset Nebraska in Week 2. The Buffaloes, however, were on the other end of an upset in Week 3 as they fell to Air Force. It's been a perfect 3-0 start for Herm Edwards' Sun Devils, highlighted by a 10-7 win at No. 18 Michigan State last week. The Sun Devils are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Arizona State vs. Colorado odds, while the over-under is set at 49. Before you make any Colorado vs. Arizona State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 4 on a blistering 30-10 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Kentucky (+9.5) covering against No. 9 Florida and No. 5 Oklahoma (-23.5) covering against UCLA in Week 3. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Arizona State vs. Colorado 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Colorado has one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the nation in Steven Montez, who is 67 of 104 for 827 yards and six touchdowns on the season. The NFL prospect has spread it around to three primary receivers -- K.D. Nixon, Laviska Shenault Jr. and Tony Brown, all of whom have at least 10 catches this year. The Buffaloes rank 38th nationally in passing yardage, averaging 275.7 per game.

Arizona State, meanwhile, has been one of the more surprising teams in the country through three weeks. An elite defense has been the biggest factor in its success. The Sun Devils have given up an average of just seven points per game, ranking them second in the nation in scoring defense. Offensively, they've been led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has thrown for 728 yards and three touchdowns. He's also the team's second-leading rusher (31-75-1).

So who wins Arizona State vs. Colorado? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.