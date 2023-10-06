The Colorado Buffaloes (3-2) will try to get back on track when they face the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-4) on Saturday night. Colorado burst onto the scene with three straight wins under first-year head coach Deion Sanders, but it has dropped consecutive games to No. 10 Oregon and No. 8 USC since then. Arizona State beat Southern Utah in its opener before losing four straight games, including last week's game at California. The Sun Devils posted a 42-34 win at Colorado last season.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium. Colorado is favored by 4 points in the latest Arizona State vs. Colorado odds, while the over/under is set at 59.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Colorado vs. Arizona State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Colorado vs. Arizona State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the Arizona State vs. Colorado game:

Colorado vs. Arizona State spread: Colorado -4

Colorado vs. Arizona State over/under: 60.5 points

Colorado vs. Arizona State money line: Arizona State: +162, Colorado: -193

Colorado vs. Arizona State picks: See picks here

Colorado vs. Arizona State live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Arizona State can cover

Arizona State has lost four straight games, but it has put together quality performances its last two times out. The Sun Devils were 34.5-point underdogs against No. 5 USC two weeks ago, but they trailed by just one touchdown with eight minutes remaining and easily covered the spread. They were 13-point underdogs in a 24-21 loss to Cal last week, pushing the Golden Bears to the brink.

Junior quarterback Trenton Bourguet completed 26 of 41 passes for 344 yards while rushing for a touchdown. The Sun Devils converted just 2 of 15 attempts on third down in that game, making the final score even more impressive. They have covered the spread in six of their last seven home games against Colorado, which has now lost eight straight Pac-12 games.

Why Colorado can cover

Colorado was seemingly on its way to consecutive blowout losses when it trailed USC 34-7 in the second quarter, but the Buffaloes cut the lead to 48-41 with less than two minutes remaining in the game. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders completed 30 of 45 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns while adding another score on the ground. True freshman Omarion Miller stepped up with Travis Hunter sidelined, catching seven passes for 196 yards and a touchdown.

Freshman running back Dylan Edwards leads Colorado's rushing attack with 40 carries for 201 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore Anthony Hankerson has 38 carries for 156 yards and a score. Arizona State was down to its third quarterback last week, and it was held to 68 rushing yards. The Sun Devils have only covered the spread three times in their last 10 games, including once in their last six home games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Arizona State vs. Colorado picks

The model has simulated Colorado vs. Arizona State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arizona State vs. Colorado, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Colorado vs. Arizona State spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up more than $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.