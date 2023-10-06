Head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes (3-2) hit the road looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they travel to Tempe, Ariz. to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-4). The Buffs narrowly lost to No. 9 USC 48-41 behind a valiant second half comeback effort from Heisman Trophy contender Shedeur Sanders. The Sun Devils are out to snap a four-game losing streak after suffering a 24-21 road loss to Cal. Arizona State leads the all-time series 10-3. Two-way standout Travis Hunter (liver) remains out for CU, while safety Shilo Sanders (kidney) is listed as questionable.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET at at Mountain America Stadium. The latest Arizona State vs. Colorado odds via SportsLine consensus list the Buffaloes as 4-point favorites, which is down two points from the opening CU vs. ASU line (-5.5), with the over/under at 59.5.

Colorado vs. Arizona State spread: Colorado -4

Colorado vs. Arizona State over/under: 59.5 points

Colorado vs. Arizona State money line: CU -185, ASU +155



CU: QB Shedeur Sanders is averaging 356.2 passing yards per game.

ASU: RB Cameron Skattebo has 318 rushing yards and 4 TDs.

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffs dug themselves a hole against USC that proved to be too much to overcome. The Trojans jumped out to a 41-14 lead in the third quarter, but Colorado rallied, scoring 21 unanswered points to make the game interesting before falling 48-41. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was outstanding in the second half, finishing the game with 371 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, and 50 rushing yards and one score on the ground. For the season, the Heisman Trophy candidate has 1,781 passing yards, 15 TD passes, two interceptions and two rushing TDs.

Why Arizona State can cover

The Tempe desert and Mountain America Stadium can be a difficult place to play for opposing teams. The Sun Devils have covered the point spread in two straight games, and should have extra motivation with Coach Prime bringing the national spotlight to their home field. ASU has dropped four straight, but has shown signs of improvement over the last two weeks.

