The Colorado Buffaloes (2-2) welcome the No. 25 BYU Cougars (3-0) to Folsom Field on Saturday for a Big 12 clash. Colorado enters the matchup riding the momentum of a 37-20 victory over Wyoming on Sept. 20, a game that saw Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter step in at quarterback and deliver a strong performance for head coach Deion Sanders. Meanwhile, BYU remains unbeaten, winning its first three contests by an average margin of 38 points, including a 34-13 victory over ECU in its most recent outing. These teams met in the 2024 Valero Alamo Bowl, with BYU winning 36-14. Colorado is 2-2 and BYU is 3-0 against the spread in 2025.

Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET at Folsom Field in Boulder. The Cougars are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Colorado vs. BYU odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Before making any BYU vs. Colorado picks, be sure to see what SportsLine expert Jimmie Kaylor has to say.

New users can also target the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Kaylor is an NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big for the last two years.

Kaylor has destroyed the sportsbooks in college football the last two seasons, posting a 242-166-7 record since Week 1 of the 2023 season. His 2024 college football futures picks included Travis Hunter winning the Heisman at 40-1 odds, bringing his net profit up to a whopping 103.81 units ($10,381.50 for a $100 bettor) since joining SportsLine as an expert in 2023. All of his picks have been featured on his SportsLine expert page or in his weekly bylined articles. Anyone who followed his picks could be way up.

Now, Kaylor has set his sights on Colorado vs. BYU and just locked in his picks and college football predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college football odds and college football betting lines for BYU vs. Colorado:

Colorado vs. BYU spread BYU -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Colorado vs. BYU over/under 49.5 points Colorado vs. BYU money line BYU -252, Colorado +203 Colorado vs. BYU picks See picks at SportsLine Colorado vs. BYU streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Colorado can cover

After briefly being replaced by Ryan Staub, Salter, a transfer from Liberty, has reclaimed the starting role brings dual-threat ability to the Buffs' offense. In CU's 37-20 win over Wyoming, Salter completed 18 of 28 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 86 yards and a score on the ground.

Colorado's defense allowed 351 total yards and 23 points per game, while recording 39 sacks last season, in defensive coordinator Robert Livingston's first year on the job. The Buffs are led on defense by edge rushers Arden Walker and Samuel Okunlola, who combined for double-digit sacks and tackles for loss in 2024, and cornerback DJ McKinney and safeties Tawfiq Byard and Carter Stoutmire in the secondary. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why BYU can cover

BYU entered the 2025 season with high expectations, and the Cougars have gotten off to the type of start they were hoping for. BYU enters this matchup boasting a 3-0 record and a No. 25 ranking in the AP Poll following a decisive 34-13 victory over East Carolina in its last game. The Cougars have performed well against the spread this season as well, going 3-0 ATS thus far.

Freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier has been impressive, leading the offense with 518 passing yards, five touchdown passes, and no interceptions. He's also rushed for 65 yards and four scores. The running game is anchored by LJ Martin, who has accumulated 342 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, the Cougars are led by linebacker Isaiah Glasker, who recorded 70 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 3 interceptions in 2024, earning MVP honors in the Alamo Bowl. See which team to back at SportsLine

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make BYU vs. Colorado picks

Kaylor has analyzed CU vs. BYU from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

So, who wins Colorado vs. BYU on Saturday, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert who is up over 103 units since the start of 2023, and find out.