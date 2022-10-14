Who's Playing

California @ Colorado

Current Records: California 3-2; Colorado 0-5

What to Know

This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 43.2 points per game. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the California Golden Bears at 2 p.m. ET at Folsom Field on Saturday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Colorado found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 43-20 punch to the gut against the Arizona Wildcats two weeks ago. The Buffaloes' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Owen McCown, who passed for one TD and 186 yards on 30 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 43 yards, and RB Anthony Hankerson, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, California received a tough blow two weeks ago as they fell 28-9 to the Washington State Cougars. QB Jack Plummer wasn't much of a difference maker for the Golden Bears; Plummer passed for 273 yards on 33 attempts.

Colorado is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Colorado suffered a grim 26-3 defeat to California when the two teams previously met in October of last year. Maybe the Buffaloes will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado

Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Bears are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

California have won two out of their last three games against Colorado.