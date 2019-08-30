Colorado vs. Colorado State odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from advanced model on 49-29 run

The Colorado Buffaloes will look to continue their dominance over the Colorado State Rams when they kick off their season on Friday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, home of the NFL's Denver Broncos. Colorado leads the all-time series 66-22-2, including four in a row, while Colorado State's last win in the series was a 31-17 victory in 2014. The game is slated to start at 10 p.m. ET. Through the years, Colorado has won 26 conference championships, while Colorado State has won 15. On Friday, Colorado is favored by 13.5 in the latest Colorado vs. Colorado State odds, up a field goal from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 56. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before making any Colorado vs. Colorado State picks of your own.

The model has taken into account that Buffaloes quarterback Steven Montez has both of his top targets returning this season, junior wide receivers Laviska Shenault Jr. and K.D. Nixon. Last season, Shenault caught 86 passes for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns. A projected future NFL draft pick by some college football experts, Shenault already ranks 20th all-time at Colorado in receptions (93) and 21st in receiving yards (1,179). He has scored 72 points, good for 78th on Colorado's all-time scoring list.

Nixon, who also returns kicks, caught 52 passes for 636 yards and four touchdowns a year ago. Along with Shenault, the two became the 11th duo in Colorado history to have 100 yards receiving in a game, accomplishing the feat in the season-opener last year against Colorado State. He also caught 13 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns against Oregon State in a 41-34 overtime loss. The 13 receptions was second-most by a receiver in school history.

But just because the Buffaloes return plenty of talent does not guarantee they will cover the Colorado vs. Colorado State spread on Friday.

That's because redshirt junior quarterback Collin Hill is finally healthy. Hill tore his ACL in a game against Utah State on Oct. 8, 2016, and missed all of the 2017 season. He returned last year as the team's backup for the first eight games before resuming the role as starter the rest of the way. In those starts, he completed 94-of-154 passes for 1,099 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 274.6 yards per game. For the season, he completed 119-of-202 pass attempts for 1,387 yards and seven TDs.

Defensively, the Rams have a budding star in sophomore cornerback Rashad Ajayi, who started all 12 games as a freshman and made 33 tackles, including two tackles for loss and one sack. He had one interception, two forced fumbles and a team-high six pass breakups.

