Colorado vs. Colorado State odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 49-29 run

In-state rivals Colorado State and Colorado kick off their college football season on Friday in Denver. The Rams finished fifth in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West Conference at 2-6 and went 3-9 overall in 2018, while the Buffaloes were sixth in the Pac-12 South and 5-7 overall. Kickoff from Broncos Stadium at Mile High is set for 10 p.m. ET. Colorado has won the last four meetings in the series, including a 45-13 victory last year. The Buffaloes are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Colorado vs. Colorado State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 56.

The model has taken into account the return of senior quarterback Steven Montez, who set 13 Colorado records last season, including pass efficiency and completion percentage for 20 and 25 attempts in a game. He also set records for most pass attempts (399), completions (258) and touchdowns (19) for a junior, most 300-yard passing games (6) and most games with 300 yards of total offense (6). For his career, Montez has completed 569-of-916 passes for 6,902 yards and 46 touchdowns. He had a 135.8 passer rating in 2018.

Defensively, the Buffaloes are led by junior defensive end Mustafa Johnson, who finished last season with 73 tackles and a team-high 8.5 sacks. He is a Preseason All-America honorable mention candidate and was named to the 2018 first-team All-Pac-12 team by the Associated Press.

But just because the Buffaloes return plenty of talent does not guarantee they will cover the Colorado vs. Colorado State spread on Friday.

That's because redshirt junior quarterback Collin Hill is finally healthy. Hill tore his ACL in a game against Utah State on Oct. 8, 2016, and missed all of the 2017 season. He returned last year as the team's backup for the first eight games before resuming the role as starter the rest of the way. In those starts, he completed 94-of-154 passes for 1,099 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 274.6 yards per game. For the season, he completed 119-of-202 pass attempts for 1,387 yards and seven TDs.

Defensively, the Rams have a budding star in sophomore cornerback Rashad Ajayi, who started all 12 games as a freshman and made 33 tackles, including two tackles for loss and one sack. He had one interception, two forced fumbles and a team-high six pass breakups.

