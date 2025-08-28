The Colorado Buffaloes will open their third season under head coach Deion Sanders when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday. The Buffs went 9-4 in 2024, but lost Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders to the NFL. Former Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter is set to step in as CU's starter in 2025. The Yellow Jackets are looking to build off a 7-6 record in 2024 as they enter their fourth season under head coach Brent Key. Georgia Tech returns nine starters including quarterback Haynes King and running back Jamal Haynes.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. The Yellow Jackets are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia Tech vs. Colorado odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5.

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffs were outstanding at home in 2024. Colorado posted a 5-1 record at Folsom Field, with its only loss coming by three points against Kansas State. The altitude in Boulder (5,360 feet) could play a role late in the game with Georgia Tech doing the bulk of its training much closer to sea level.

The Buffs are breaking in a new quarterback in 2025, but experience shouldn't be an issue. CU is turning to transfer Kaidon Salter, who spent the last four years at Liberty. In his three seasons as the Flames' starter, Salter threw for 5,887 yards, 56 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions, and rushed for 2,013 yards and 21 touchdowns. His best season came in 2023, when he threw for 2,876 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions, and rushed for 1,089 yards and 12 scores. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Georgia Tech enters the 2025 season under the steady leadership of coach Brent Key, who will be in his third full year leading the progrom. The Yellow Jackets battled inconsistency in 2024, but proved they could play with the best teams in the country when things were clicking. In Georgia Tech's regular season finale, it pushed in-state rival Georgia to the brink before losing 44-42 in an eight overtime classic.

Georgia Tech will be buoyed by the return of gritty quarterback Haynes King and one of the nation's top offensive lines featuring standout Keylan Rutledge. When healthy, King has proven to be one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in college football. The Yellow Jackets also return leading rusher Jamal Haynes, who ran for 944 yards and nine scores in 2024. See which team to back at SportsLine, and new users can also check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

