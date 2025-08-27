Deion Sanders has won both of his season openers at Colorado, but 2025 brings new challenges. Gone are Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and record-setting quarterback Shedeur Sanders, leaving the Buffaloes to replace star power on both sides as they face a rising Georgia Tech squad Friday night in Boulder.

The Buffaloes enter Year 3 of the Coach Prime era with another roster reshaped heavily through the transfer portal. At quarterback, Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter was named the starter Tuesday, bringing dual-threat ability to the offense. Behind him, four-star freshman Julian Lewis adds intrigue as one of the most highly touted quarterback recruits in the country. In front of them, a rebuilt offensive line will be put to the test early.

Georgia Tech, meanwhile, arrives with momentum. The Yellow Jackets are coming off consecutive winning seasons for the first time in a decade and return veteran quarterback Haynes King to lead Brent Key's attack. Friday marks the first-ever meeting between these programs, adding extra intrigue to the Week 1 showdown. With national eyes on Folsom Field, both teams have an opportunity to make a statement early and set the tone for the 2025 season.

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech: Need to know

QB competition: Salter, a fifth-year senior, secured the starting job after a competition that stretched into the days leading up to Week 1. He brings proven experience and dual-threat ability, having passed for 5,283 yards and 59 touchdowns while adding 1,697 rushing yards and compiling a 20-4 record as a starter over four seasons at Liberty. His primary competition came from Lewis, a four-star freshman and a savvy playmaker who ranked as the No. 10 quarterback in the class by 247Sports. He now steps into a developmental role behind the veteran.

Coach Prime's health: This offseason, Sanders faced a significant personal challenge when he was diagnosed with bladder cancer during a routine checkup in the spring. He underwent surgery to remove his bladder, and his oncologist has since declared him cancer-free. Sanders kept the diagnosis private from his team -- and even his sons -- until just before a public press conference. Despite the physical and emotional toll, Sanders never wavered on coaching, returning to the sidelines fully committed to preparing Colorado for the season.

Battles in the trenches: Both Colorado and Georgia Tech enter Week 1 breaking in new starters on the offensive and defensive lines. Colorado retooled its offensive front through the portal, aiming to provide stability around former five-star left tackle prospect Jordan Seaton. On defense, the Buffaloes return production from a unit that led the Big 12 in sacks last year, but still shuffled pieces with transfer depth.

Georgia Tech must replace multiple contributors up front on offense, leaning on transfers like Malachi Carney (South Alabama) to keep veteran quarterback Haynes King upright. Defensively, the Yellow Jackets are also working in fresh faces after turnover in the trenches, with veteran tackle Jordan van den Berg serving as the lone returning starter. With both teams in transition along the lines of scrimmage, the outcome may hinge on which rebuilt front asserts itself first.

How to watch Colorado vs. Georgia Tech

Date: Friday, Aug. 29 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech prediction, picks

Georgia Tech enters Week 1 with continuity that Colorado simply doesn't have yet. Brent Key's team knows its identity, built around veteran quarterback Haynes King and versatile running back Jamal Haynes, who give the Yellow Jackets a reliable core on offense. Colorado, on the other hand, is still a work in progress. Deion Sanders has restocked his roster through the transfer portal, but with an unsettled quarterback battle and turnover on both lines of scrimmage, cohesion may take time. The Buffaloes have upside -- and will likely be more dangerous later in the year -- but the opener presents a tough draw against a Georgia Tech team further along in its development.

