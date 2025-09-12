The Colorado Buffaloes (1-1) travel to take on the Houston Cougars (2-0) on Friday in the Big 12 opener for both teams. The Buffs are coming off a solid 31-7 win over Delaware in their last outing. Head coach Deion Sanders named sophomore Ryan Staub the team's starting quarterback for this game. Houston is looking to build off its 35-9 win over Rice and move to 3-0 on the season. The Cougars are led by junior quarterback Conner Weigman.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at TDECU Stadium in Houston. The Cougars are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Colorado vs. Houston odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before making any Houston vs. Colorado picks, be sure to see what SportsLine expert Jimmie Kaylor has to say.

Kaylor is an NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big for the last two years.

Kaylor has destroyed the sportsbooks in college football the last two seasons, posting a 238-158-7 record since Week 1 of the 2023 season. His 2024 college football futures picks included Travis Hunter winning the Heisman at 40-1 odds, bringing his net profit up to a whopping 108.64 units ($10,864.50 for a $100 bettor) since joining SportsLine as an expert in 2023. All of his picks have been featured on his SportsLine expert page or in his weekly bylined articles. Anyone who followed his picks could be way up.

Now, Kaylor has set his sights on Colorado vs. Houston and just locked in his picks and college football predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college football odds and college football betting lines for Houston vs. Colorado:

Colorado vs. Houston spread Houston -4.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Colorado vs. Houston over/under 45.5 points Colorado vs. Houston money line Houston -205, Colorado +169

Why Colorado can cover

In his third season as head coach, Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders is guiding the Buffaloes through a transition after losing stars like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to the NFL. The team opened the season 1-1, falling narrowly to Georgia Tech before bouncing back with a convincing 31-7 win over Delaware. Sophomore quarterback Ryan Staub (previously third on the depth chart) threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns, and has been elevated to the No. 1 spot on the team's quarterback depth chart.

Running back Micah Welch has emerged as a key playmaker in CU's offense, while receiver Sincere Brown is the leading target so far with 120 receiving yards. On defense, Reginald Hughes, a linebacker, tops the team in tackles with 14, and cornerback DJ McKinney leads in interceptions, helping anchor a defense that has shown promise early in the season.

Why Houston can cover

Houston enters this matchup coming off back-to-back dominant wins. In its season opener against Stephen F. Austin, the Cougars defense showed signs of having the potential to be one of the top defensive teams in the Big 12, holding the Lumberjacks to 144 totals yards and zero points. In their most recent game, the Cougars dismantled Rice, winning 35-9.

Quarterback Conner Weigman leads the Houston offense, showing promise in his first two starts of the season. Wide receiver Stephon Johnson remains the top target, providing a reliable deep threat and playmaker who can stretch defenses and convert in crucial situations. On defense, safety Kentrell Webb anchors the secondary, bringing experience and elite playmaking ability to the Cougars' defense.

How to make Houston vs. Colorado picks

Kaylor has analyzed CU vs. Houston from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

So, who wins Colorado vs. Houston on Friday, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert who is up over 108 units since the start of 2023, and find out.