The Houston Cougars (2-0) will host the Colorado Buffaloes (1-1) to open Big 12 play in a Week 3 college football matchup on Friday. Houston has outscored its opponents 62-9 to open the season, with decisive victories over SF Austin and Rice after back-to-back 4-8 seasons. Colorado is coming off a 31-7 victory over Delaware after falling to Georgia Tech in its opener as the Deion Sanders era continues without his son, Shedeur, at quarterback. The Buffaloes used a three-quarterback rotation last Saturday, and they could play multiple quarterbacks on Friday.

Kickoff from TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. Houston is a 4-point favorite in the latest Houston vs. Colorado odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45. Before making any Colorado vs. Houston picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to watch Colorado vs. Houston on Friday

When: Friday, Sept. 12

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Houston vs. Colorado betting preview

Odds: Houston -4, over-under of 45

The Cougars have struggled in their first two years in the Big 12, going 5-13 in conference play since leaving the American Athletic Conference, and although Colorado went 7-2 last year in Big 12 play in its first year in the conference, that was with a significantly different roster than this fall. Without Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, Colorado needs to find new ways to create offense. Ryan Staub, who has been a backup quarterback at Colorado the last two years, is expected to start on Friday after completing 7 of 10 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns in relief last week. Kaidon Salter, a senior transfer from Liberty, started the first two games and averaged 130.5 passing yards and 33.5 rushing yards per game. Colorado is 0-1-1 against the spread this season.

Conner Weigman, a transfer from Texas A&M, has completed 30 of 46 passes this season, averaging 173.5 passing yards per game this season for Houston. The Cougars covered the spread in both of their victories to begin the 2025 college football season in Willie Fritz's second year as head coach. Houston went 3-3 ATS at home last season.

Model's Colorado vs. Houston predictions, picks

The model expects Colorado to build off its 24-point victory over Delaware last week behind an impressive showing by Staub at quarterback and cover the spread as a 4-point underdog on Friday. Houston hasn't been tested by major-conference opponents yet this season. Although Colorado lost its first tougher test, the Buffaloes competed with an ACC Georgia Tech team before a 27-20 loss on a winning touchdown with 1:07 left in the fourth quarter in their first game without last year's studs. After two games to form on-field chemistry on both sides of the ball, the SportsLine Projection Model is projecting Colorado to cover the spread in 66% of simulations on Friday.

Want more Week 3 college football picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for the Houston Cougars vs. Colorado Buffaloes. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 3 college football game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.