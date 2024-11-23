No. 16 Colorado travels to play a red-hot Kansas team in a pivotal Big 12 matchup. The Buffaloes have exploded down the stretch, winning four straight games and taking control of their spot in the title game race. Last week, the Buffs scored more points on Utah than any team since 2014 in a 49-24 victory.

Kansas started slow but has finally found its form in the second half of the season. The Jayhawks upset then-No. 17 Iowa State and then-No. 6 BYU in consecutive weeks and have won three of four, with the only loss coming on the road in a tight 29-27 decision to Kansas State.

Colorado and Kansas are historic rivals from the Big Eight Conference but have not played since the Buffaloes left for the Pac-12. Colorado holds a dominant 42-23-3 advantage all time, but the Jayhawks won four of the last five under coach Mark Mangino, including a 52-45 victory in the final 2010 matchup.

How to watch Colorado vs. Kansas live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

TV: FOX | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Colorado vs. Kansas: Need to know

Heisman hopeful: Colorado athlete Travis Hunter is putting together a season for the ages in his second year as a Buff. The junior has played nearly 1,200 snaps while playing both ways, rating as both a top cornerback and wide receiver. Hunter has 10 touchdowns and three interceptions and is on pace to clear 1,000 yards. He is a -400 betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, according to FanDuel.

Back on track: Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels returned the lineup this year after missing the entirety of Big 12 play in 2023. His early returns were wildly inconsistent. During KU's 1-5 start, Daniels threw eight interceptions and dropped four fumbles, though all were recovered by the offense. He has cleaned up his act over the last five games, only turning the ball over three times in that span. Taking care of the ball will be a top priority against the Buffs.

Best on best: Kansas is one of the most effective rushing teams in the Big 12 behind Daniels, running back Daniel Hishaw and KU's all-time leading rusher Devin Neal. The Jayhawks average just under 200 yards rushing with 24 touchdowns. However, Colorado's rushing defense has come to life in Big 12 play and ranks No. 2 in the conference in yards per carry allowed. The winner of this positional matchup will have a strong chance to win the game.

Colorado vs. Kansas prediction, picks

Kansas is one of the hottest teams in the country, but sportsbooks have already caught up. A 3-point line doesn't provide much value as Colorado tries to keep their Big 12 title hopes alive. While KU's secondary will provide some serious problems, Colorado simply has too much firepower and too much on the line to lose this game. Expect it to go down to the wire, though. Pick: Colorado -3

