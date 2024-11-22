Head coach Deion Sanders and the No. 16 Colorado Buffaloes (8-2, 6-1) look to take another step towards locking up a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game when they hit the road to take on the Kansas Jayhawks (4-6, 3-4) on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium. The Buffs are coming off a dominant 49-24 win over Utah. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns, and Heisman Trophy favorite Travis Hunter continued to be dominant on both sides of the ball scoring a rushing touchdown and notching an interception. These teams haven't played since 2010 when Kansas beat CU 52-45. The Buffs lead the all-time series 42-25-3.

Kickoff in Kansas City is at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Buffs are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Colorado vs. Kansas odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 59.5 points. Before making any Kansas vs. Colorado picks, you need to see the Week 12 college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Now, Kaylor has dialed in on Colorado vs. Kansas on Saturday and just revealed his picks and predictions. Here are the college football odds and college football betting lines for Kansas vs. Colorado:

Colorado vs. Kansas spread: Colorado -2.5

Colorado vs. Kansas over/under: 59.5 points

Colorado vs. Kansas money line: Colorado -147, Kansas +124

Colorado vs. Kansas picks:



Why Kansas can cover

Kansas has the opportunity to completely shake up the Big 12 standings for the second week in a row with a win on Saturday. The Jayhawks will also be able to keep their bowl hopes alive with a victory. KU enters this matchup with four straight wins against the spread.

Kansas has one of the most efficient offenses in the Big 12. The Jayhawks average 30.2 points per game, and have had plenty of success on the ground and through the air. KU's physical rushing attack will present one of the toughest challenges Colorado's defense has faced all season.

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffs have covered in eight straight games, and have already exceeded the expectations of many in Coach Prime's second season on the job. Colorado controls its own postseason destiny, and can lock up a spot in the Big 12 title game on Saturday with a win over Kansas and bot a BYU win against Arizona State, and a Utah win over Iowa State.

CU has arguably the top two players in the country in Heisman Trophy favorite Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Hunter enters Saturday as the heavy betting favorite in the latest Heisman odds, and he has season totals of 74 catches for 911 yards and 10 total touchdowns, and 23 tackles, eight pass breakups, three interceptions and one forced fumble. Sanders has 3,222 passing yards, 27 touchdown passes, seven interceptions and four rushing touchdowns.

How to make Kansas vs. Colorado picks

Kaylor has analyzed Colorado vs. Kansas from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total.

So who wins Colorado vs. Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Saturday, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert who has profited more than $6,690 for $100 college football bettors since Week 1 of the 2023 season, and find out.