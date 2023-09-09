Deion Sanders makes his coaching debut at Folsom Field when the No. 22 Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1) on Saturday. Sanders' Buffs pulled off a massive upset in their season opener, defeating last year's national runner-up TCU 45-42 behind outstanding performances from quarterback Shedeur Sanders, two-way star Travis Hunter and running back Dylan Edwards. Nebraska opened its season with a hard-fought 13-10 loss to Minnesota on a walk-off field goal. The Huskers are led by first year coach Matt Rhule, who has a 47-44 career record at the college level. Nebraska leads the all-time series 49-20-2.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Buffs are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Nebraska vs. Colorado odds, and the over/under is 58 points. Before making any Colorado vs. Nebraska picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. As a Colorado native, he has his finger on the pulse of the local and national sports scene and has been cashing big on Denver area teams for the last two years. Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Colorado vs. Nebraska and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Nebraska vs. Colorado:

Colorado vs. Nebraska spread: Buffaloes -2.5

Colorado vs. Nebraska over/under: 58 points

Colorado vs. Nebraska moneyline: Colorado -143, Nebraska +121



CU: CB/WR Travis Hunter played 129 snaps against TCU

NEB: The Huskers have lost four straight non-conference road games

Why Colorado can cover

After months of offseason hype, Colorado silenced many of its doubters with a record-breaking offensive performance in its season opening 45-42 upset win over TCU. Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders, one of two of coach Deion Sanders' sons starting for the Buffs, completed 38 of 47 passes (80.9%) for 510 yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions and a quarterback rating of 200.1, en route to breaking nine school records.

For as impressive as Shedeur Sanders was, sophomore cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter was arguably even better. The two-way sensation played a whopping 129 plays, catching 11 passes for 119 yards as a receiver, and recording three tackles, three pass break ups, and an interception at cornerback. With his standout performance against TCU, Hunter inserted himself into the 2023 Heisman Trophy race.

Why Nebraska can cover

First-year Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has proven to be one of the most effective coaches in the country. His team put forth an underwhelming effort on offense in their season opening loss to Minnesota, but faces a Colorado defense that gave up 42 points and 541 total yards (262 rushing, 279 passing) against TCU. Nebraska shot themselves in the foot with four turnovers and seven penalties.

For as disappointing as their offensive performance was against Minnesota, the Huskers were equally as impressive on the other side of the ball. Nebraska held the Golden Gophers to 13 points and 251 total yards, while notching three sacks and an interception. Huskers defensive back Omar Brown led the team with seven tackles and an interception.

How to make Colorado vs. Nebraska picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Colorado vs. Nebraska, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Colorado vs. Nebraska picks, all from the expert who has covered college football for over a decade, and find out.