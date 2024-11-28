The 16th-ranked Colorado Buffaloes will look to finish the regular season on a high note when they battle the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a key Big 12 matchup on Friday. Oklahoma State is coming off a 56-48 loss to Texas Tech, while Colorado was beaten 37-21 at Kansas on Saturday. The Cowboys (3-8, 0-8 Big 12), who are 16th in the conference, have lost eight in a row. The Buffaloes (8-3, 6-2 Big 12), who are tied for first in the league, have won seven of the past nine games. Colorado needs to win and get help to make the Big 12 title game.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. Colorado holds a 26-20-1 lead in the all-time series, including a 13-8 edge in Boulder. The Buffaloes are 16.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Colorado odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 65. Before making any Oklahoma State vs. Colorado picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is a strong 27-17 on all top-rated picks over the past nine weeks of this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

The model has set its sights on Oklahoma State vs. Colorado. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines and trends for Colorado vs. Oklahoma State:

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State spread: Colorado -16.5



Colorado vs. Oklahoma State over/under: 65 points

Oklahoma State vs. Colorado money line: Colorado -752, Oklahoma State +524

OSU: 3-8 ATS this season

COL: 8-3 ATS this season

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Colorado

The Buffaloes are led by Heisman Trophy candidate Shedeur Sanders. The senior quarterback has completed 73.4% of his passes for 3,488 yards and 30 touchdowns with seven interceptions and a 164.9 rating. Sanders has also rushed for four scores. He has thrown for 300-plus yards in six games, including a 26-for-34 performance for 445 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-26 win over North Dakota State on Aug. 29. He completed 30 of 41 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-24 win over Utah on Nov. 16.

Sanders' favorite target has been junior wide receiver Travis Hunter. He leads the team with 82 receptions for 1,036 yards (12.6 average) and 11 touchdowns. In the loss to Kansas, he caught eight passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns. He caught nine passes for 153 yards (17 average) and two touchdowns in a 34-23 win over Cincinnati on Oct. 26. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Oklahoma State

Freshman quarterback Maealiuaki Smith has taken over for the Cowboys. In his first start of the season in the loss to Texas Tech, he completed 26 of 35 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted once, but had a 163.3 rating. He also rushed six times for 13 yards and one touchdown. He posted a 25-2 record in two seasons as a high school starter, passing for more than 4,300 yards and 45 passing touchdowns.

Junior running back Ollie Gordon II is another weapon on offense for the Cowboys. In 11 games, he has carried 196 times for 870 yards (4.7 average) and 13 touchdowns. In the loss to Texas Tech, he carried 15 times and powered his way to 156 yards (10.4 average) and three touchdowns. He carried 25 times for 121 yards (4.8 average) and one touchdown in a 38-13 loss at TCU on Nov. 9. See which team to pick here.

How to make Oklahoma State vs. Colorado picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 64 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.



So who wins Oklahoma State vs. Colorado, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.