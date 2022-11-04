Who's Playing

No. 8 Oregon @ Colorado

Current Records: Oregon 7-1; Colorado 1-7

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Folsom Field. Colorado will need to watch out since the Ducks have now posted big point totals in their last seven contests.

Oregon strolled past the California Golden Bears with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 42-24. QB Bo Nix had a dynamite game for Oregon; he passed for three TDs and 412 yards on 35 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 59 yards.

Meanwhile, Colorado came up short against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, falling 42-34. A silver lining for Colorado was the play of RB Deion Smith, who rushed for one TD and 111 yards on 24 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Smith has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

The Ducks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 31.5-point (!) margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Oregon's victory lifted them to 7-1 while Colorado's loss dropped them down to 1-7. Allowing an average of 39.13 points per game, the Buffaloes haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado

Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a big 31.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon have won three out of their last four games against Colorado.