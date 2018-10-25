Colorado vs. Oregon St.: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Colorado Buffaloes (home) vs. Oregon State Beavers (away)

Current records: Colorado 5-2; Oregon St. 1-6

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Colorado. They will square off against Oregon St. at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. Colorado has seen their point totals decreasing over the past four games, a vulnerability Oregon St. are surely hoping to exploit.

Colorado came up short against Washington last Saturday, falling 27-13. This makes it the second loss in a row for Colorado.

Meanwhile, Oregon St. came into their this week averaging 31.5 points per game, but Oregon St. fell well short of that average, and it cost them. They were completely outmatched, falling 49-7 to California. Oregon St.'s defeat continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it five losses in a row.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday at 3:00 PM ET Where: Folsom Field, Colorado

Folsom Field, Colorado TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Buffaloes are a big 24.5 point favorite against the Beavers.

This season, Colorado is 5-1-0 against the spread. As for Oregon St., they are 1-5-0 against the spread

Series History

Colorado has won all of the games they've played against Oregon St. in the last 4 years.