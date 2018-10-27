Colorado vs. Oregon St.: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Colorado. They will square off against Oregon St. at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. Colorado has seen their point totals decreasing over the past four games, a vulnerability Oregon St. are surely hoping to exploit.

Colorado came up short against Washington last Saturday, falling 27-13. This makes it the second loss in a row for Colorado.

Meanwhile, Oregon St. came into their this week averaging 31.5 points per game, but Oregon St. fell well short of that average, and it cost them. They were completely outmatched, falling 49-7 to California. Oregon St.'s defeat continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it five losses in a row.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.