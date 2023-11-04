No. 16 Oregon State (6-2) will try to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Arizona when it travels to Colorado on Saturday night. The Beavers had their three-game winning streak snapped in the 27-24 final, as they were unable to hold onto their 17-13 lead in the fourth quarter. They are in fourth place in the Pac-12 standings heading into the Week 10 college football schedule, sitting two games back of first-place Washington. Colorado has lost four of its last five games under first-year coach Deion Sanders, falling to then-No. 23 UCLA in a 28-16 decision last week.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Folsom Field. The Beavers are favored by 13 points in the latest Colorado vs. Oregon State odds, while the over/under is set at 61.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Colorado vs. Oregon State spread: Oregon State -13

Colorado vs. Oregon State over/under: 61.5 points

Colorado vs. Oregon State money line: Colorado +398, Oregon State -540

Why Colorado can cover

Colorado has only lost one game by this margin in 2023, losing to USC, Stanford and UCLA by less than two touchdowns. The Buffaloes are still trying to attain bowl eligibility in their first year under head coach Deion Sanders, giving them plenty of motivation this week. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders has completed 71.1% of his passes for 2,637 yards, 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

He is facing an Oregon State defense that was without two starters in the secondary against Arizona last week. Those absences proved costly for the Beavers, who allowed 275 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in a 27-24 loss. Colorado has won four of the last six meetings between these teams, and Oregon State is just 1-9 in its last 10 games in Week 10.

Why Oregon State can cover

Colorado has been unable to maintain its early-season momentum, losing four of its last five games following its 3-0 start. The Buffaloes have lost to three ranked teams during that stretch, with two of those losses coming by double digits. They also lost to Stanford in double overtime as 13-point favorites, blowing a 29-0 lead in the second half.

Oregon State is coming off a narrow road loss at Arizona, but it won its previous three games by double digits, beating then-No. 10 Utah and then-No. 18 UCLA. The Beavers are led by junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who has racked up 1,791 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Sophomore running back Damien Martinez balances the offense with 763 rushing yards and three touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

