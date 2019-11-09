Colorado vs. Stanford live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Colorado (home) vs. Stanford (away)

Current Records: Colorado 3-6; Stanford 4-4

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head back out on the road. They will take on the Colorado Buffaloes at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Folsom Field after a week off. If the 10-5 final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.

Stanford was able to grind out a solid victory over the Arizona Wildcats two weeks ago, winning 41-31. Stanford's success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB K.J. Costello, who passed for 312 yards and three TDs on 43 attempts, and RB Cameron Scarlett, who rushed for 102 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Costello this season. Costello's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, Colorado received a tough blow last week as they fell 31-14 to the UCLA Bruins. No one had a big game offensively for Colorado, but they got two touchdowns from QB Steven Montez.

Stanford's win lifted them to 4-4 while Colorado's loss dropped them down to 3-6. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Buffaloes are second worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 316 on average. Stanford has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 19th most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 263.5 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado

Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Cardinal are a 3.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Colorado and Stanford both have one win in their last two games.