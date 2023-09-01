Future Big 12 Conference foes meet in a season-opening non-conference matchup on Saturday when the Colorado Buffaloes battle the TCU Horned Frogs in the much-anticipated debut for Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes, who finished tied for 11th in the Pac-12 at 1-8 and 1-11 overall in 2022, will be moving to the Big 12 next season. Colorado had been an original member of the Big 12 before moving to the Pac-12 in 2011. The Horned Frogs, who were 13-2 last season, lost to Georgia 65-7 in last year's College Football National Championship Game. They have been a member of the Big 12 since 2012.

Kickoff from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, is set for noon ET. TCU leads the all-time series 1-0, posting a 38-13 win last year. The Horned Frogs are 20.5-point favorites in the latest Colorado vs. TCU odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 63.5. Before making any TCU vs. Colorado picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Colorado vs. TCU spread: TCU -20.5

Colorado vs. TCU over/under: 63.5 points

Colorado vs. TCU money line: Colorado +664, TCU -1049

COL: The Buffaloes have gone over the total in nine of their last 11 games

TCU: The Horned Frogs were 10-4-1 ATS last season

Why TCU can cover

Dating back to 2003, the Horned Frogs have a nine-game winning streak against Pac-12 opponents. TCU is 77-40-9 in season openers and will be led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Chandler Morris. He will be making his second straight season-opening start against Colorado. In last year's 38-13 win in Boulder, Morris left the game in the third quarter due to injury. He had completed 13 of 20 passes for 111 yards, while rushing four times for 18 yards. Saturday will mark his fourth career start. His first start came in 2021 in a 30-28 win over No. 12 Baylor. In that game, he had 531 yards of offense, including 461 passing.

The team also returns an explosive receiver in junior Savion Williams. He was fourth on the team with 29 receptions for 392 yards (13.5 average) and four touchdowns, including a long of 57 yards. In a 62-14 win over Iowa State, he caught five passes for 48 yards (9.6 average) and one touchdown. He also had four catches for 54 yards (13.5 average) in a 29-28 win at Baylor. See which team to pick here.

Why Colorado can cover

Despite that, the Horned Frogs are not a lock to cover the Colorado vs. TCU spread. That's because the Buffaloes are building from the ground up behind former NFL superstar and Jackson State coach Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes feature 87 newcomers on their 2023 roster, including 68 scholarship players. Just nine scholarship and 25 overall players return from 2022. Sanders is 27-6 as a collegiate head coach, including a 23-3 record in his final two seasons at Jackson State with two SWAC championships and two appearances in the Celebration Bowl.

Junior transfer Shedeur Sanders takes over as the team's starting quarterback. Last year at Jackson State, he completed 341 of 483 passes (70.6%) for 3,732 yards and 40 touchdowns. He was intercepted six times and had a rating of 160.4. In a 41-34 overtime loss to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl, he completed 30 of 40 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns. He threw for four or more touchdowns in six games. See which team to pick here.

