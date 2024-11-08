Head coach Deion Sanders and the No. 20 Colorado Buffaloes (6-2, 4-1) hit the road looking to keep pace in the Big 12 standings when they travel to Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-3, 4-2) on Saturday. The Buffs are coming off a bye in Week 10. CU beat Cincinnati 34-23 at home in their last game in Week 9. Shedeur Sanders threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns, both to Heisman Trophy candidate Travis Hunter, in the win. Texas Tech is coming off a 23-22 upset win on the road over Iowa State. Both teams have been strong against the spread this season, with CU going 6-2 and Texas Tech going 5-3-1.

Kickoff in Lubbock, Texas is at 4 p.m. ET. The Buffs are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Colorado vs. Texas Tech odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 62.5 points. Before making any Texas Tech vs. Colorado picks, you need to see the Week 11 college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is an NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big on sports betting apps for the last two years.

Kaylor has destroyed the sportsbooks in college football the last two seasons, netting a whopping 63.8 units while posting a 178-107-2 record since Week 1 of the 2023 season. All of his picks have been featured on his SportsLine expert page or in his weekly bylined articles. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Now, Kaylor has dialed in on Colorado vs. Texas Tech on Saturday and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college football odds and college football betting lines for Texas Tech vs. Colorado:

Colorado vs. Texas Tech spread: Colorado -4.5

Colorado vs. Texas Tech over/under: 62.5 points

Colorado vs. Texas Tech money line: Colorado -184, Texas Tech +151

Why Texas Tech can cover

The Red Raiders have been strong at home this season, going 4-1 in games at Jones AT&T Stadium thus far. They will also be underdogs in this matchup -- a role they have excelled in this season. In three games as an underdog, Texas Tech is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 straight up.

Texas Tech leads the Big 12 in points scored per game (36.4). The Red Raiders have a balanced offensive attack, averaging 282.4 passing yards and 164.4 rushing yards per game. Running back Tahj Boyd has been outstanding, rushing for 1,047 yards and 10 touchdowns. Quarterback Behren Morton has also been solid, throwing for 2,300 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffs have been easily one of the most improved teams in the country. In year two under Coach Prime, Colorado has already gone over its preseason projected regular season win total (5.5). CU has made massive strides on the defensive side of the ball under new coordinator Robert Livingston. The Buffs enter this matchup allowing 364.6 total yards and 22.0 points per game this season.

Colorado is led by arguably the top two players in the Big 12 in Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Hunter. Sanders, a Davey O'Brien Award candidate, has 2,591 passing yards, 21 touchdown passes, and six interceptions. Hunter, a top Heisman Trophy candidate, earned midseason All-American honors on both sides of the ball. The 6-foot-1 junior has 60 catches for 757 yards and eight touchdowns on offense, and 20 tackles, seven pass breakups, two interceptions and one forced fumble on defense.

