Who's Playing

UCLA @ Colorado

Current Records: UCLA 3-0; Colorado 0-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Colorado Buffaloes are heading back home. Colorado and the UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Folsom Field. UCLA should still be riding high after a win, while the Buffaloes will be looking to right the ship.

Colorado was pulverized by the Minnesota Golden Gophers 49-7 last week. Colorado was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35 to nothing. No one had a standout game offensively for Colorado, but they got scores from TE Austin Smith and QB J.T. Shrout.

Meanwhile, the Bruins dodged a bullet last week, finishing off the South Alabama Jaguars 32-31. UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 266 yards on 31 attempts.

Special teams collected 14 points for UCLA. K RJ Lopez booted in three field goals, the longest a 49-yarder in the first quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the game.

The Buffaloes have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 21.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Colorado is now 0-3 while the Bruins sit at a mirror-image 3-0. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Colorado ranks fifth in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 104 on average. But UCLA comes into the contest boasting the 25th most passing yards per game in the nation at 295. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado

Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bruins are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCLA have won four out of their last seven games against Colorado.