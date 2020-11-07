Who's Playing

UCLA @ Colorado

What to Know

The UCLA Bruins and the Colorado Buffaloes are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Folsom Field. Last year was nothing to brag about for UCLA (4-8), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Colorado struggled last season, too, ending up 5-7.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bruins ranked second worst in the nation with respect to passing yards allowed per game last year, where the squad gave up 310.8 on average. The Buffaloes experienced some passing struggles of their own as they were eighth worst when it came to passing yards allowed per game last season, with the squad giving up 288.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

UCLA is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado

Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bruins are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCLA have won three out of their last five games against Colorado.