The No. 23 UCLA Bruins will look to continue their dominance over the Colorado Buffaloes when they meet in a key Pac-12 matchup on Saturday in Pasadena, Calif. The Bruins (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12), who have won two of three, including last week's 42-7 triumph over Stanford, have won two in a row over Colorado and six of seven meetings with the Buffaloes at the Rose Bowl. UCLA has won 13 of 18 in the series. Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes (4-3, 1-3), who are coming off of their bye, have dropped three of four, including a 46-43 double-overtime loss to Stanford on Oct. 13.

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Colorado is averaging 34.4 points per game this season, while UCLA is averaging 31.3. The Bruins are favored by 15 points in the latest SportsLine consensus Colorado vs. UCLA odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 61.

Colorado vs. UCLA spread: UCLA -15

Colorado vs. UCLA over/under: 61 points

Colorado vs. UCLA: Colorado +490, UCLA -716

COL: The Buffaloes are 3-3-1 ATS this season

UCLA: The Bruins are 4-3 ATS this season

Why UCLA can cover

The Bruins sport a solid receiving corps led by senior Logan Loya. Loya has a team-high 27 receptions for 310 yards (11.5 average) and three touchdowns. In six games, he has no fewer than three receptions in each game, including a high of six with a touchdown in a 25-17 win over Washington State on Oct. 7. He had five catches for 48 yards and a touchdown in a 36-24 loss at Oregon State on Oct. 14. Loya finished with 18 catches for 284 yards (15.8 average) and three touchdowns in 2022.

Sophomore wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant leads the team in receiving yards with 407 on 23 catches (17.7 average) and three touchdowns. He is coming off a five-catch, 54-yard and one touchdown performance in last week's win at Stanford. His top game was in the season-opening 27-13 win over Coastal Carolina, catching five passes for 136 yards (27.2 average) and one TD. He spent last season with California, making 65 receptions for 755 yards (11.6 average) and seven touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why Colorado can cover

Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been dynamic and leads the Buffaloes in passing. In his first season at Colorado after playing two years at Jackson State, he has completed 219 of 303 passes (72.3%) for 2,420 yards and 21 touchdowns with just three interceptions for a 160.3 rating. In the loss to Stanford, Sanders completed 33 of 47 passes (70.2%) for 400 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. He has surpassed 300 yards passing in five games, including a season-high 510 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-42 season-opening win over 17th-ranked TCU on Sept. 2.

Senior wide receiver Xavier Weaver, also in his first season with the program after four with South Florida, has helped anchor the receiving corps. He leads the team with 50 receptions for 631 yards (12.6 average) and four touchdowns. Weaver caught seven passes for 124 yards (17.7 average) and two TDs in the loss to Stanford. He has caught six or more passes in six of seven games for Colorado, including a 10-catch, 170-yard and one touchdown performance in a 36-14 win over Nebraska on Sept. 9. See which team to pick here.

