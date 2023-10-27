Teams looking to get back into the thick of the Pac-12 race battle when coach Deion Sanders the Colorado Buffaloes meet the 23rd-ranked UCLA Bruins on Saturday. The Buffaloes (4-3, 1-3 pac-12), just off their bye week, are still trying to recover from their 46-43 double-overtime loss to Stanford on Oct. 13. In that game, Colorado had built a 29-0 lead before the Cardinal staged their largest comeback in school history. The Bruins (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12), who defeated Stanford 42-7 last weekend, are just 2-2 over their last four games, suffering losses to Oregon State and Utah.

Kickoff from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. UCLA leads the all-time series 13-5, including a 6-1 mark in games played in Pasadena. The Bruins are 16.5-point favorites in the latest Colorado vs. UCLA odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 61.

Colorado vs. UCLA spread: UCLA -16.5

Colorado vs. UCLA over-under: 61 points

Colorado vs. UCLA: Colorado +524, UCLA -780

COL: The Buffaloes are 3-3-1 ATS this season

UCLA: The Bruins are 4-3 ATS this season

Why UCLA can cover

Although coach Chip Kelly isn't naming a starting quarterback until just before game time, the Bruins have three players more than capable to fill that role. Freshman Dante Moore leads the group with 1,330 yards passing with 10 touchdowns, but has been picked off seven times. Fourth-year junior Ethan Garbers started the season opener as has thrown for 374 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. The third option is junior Collin Schlee, who played his first three seasons at Kent State. He threw for 2,109 yards and 13 touchdowns with five picks last year for the Golden Flashes.

Junior running back Carson Steele has been solid and is the team's top rusher. He is coming off a 20-carry, 76-yard and three touchdown performance in last week's win at Stanford. So far this season, he has carried 113 times for 599 yards (5.3 average) and six touchdowns. He also has caught nine passes for 64 yards and a score. Last year, he led the Bruins with 1,556 yards on 289 carries (5.4 average) and 14 touchdowns.

Why Colorado can cover

Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been dynamic and leads the Buffaloes in passing. In his first season at Colorado after playing two years at Jackson State, he has completed 219 of 303 passes (72.3%) for 2,420 yards and 21 touchdowns with just three interceptions for a 160.3 rating. In the loss to Stanford, Sanders completed 33 of 47 passes (70.2%) for 400 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. He has surpassed 300 yards passing in five games, including a season-high 510 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-42 season-opening win over 17th-ranked TCU on Sept. 2.

Senior wide receiver Xavier Weaver, also in his first season with the program after four with South Florida, has helped anchor the receiving corps. He leads the team with 50 receptions for 631 yards (12.6 average) and four touchdowns. Weaver caught seven passes for 124 yards (17.7 average) and two TDs in the loss to Stanford. He has caught six or more passes in six of seven games for Colorado, including a 10-catch, 170-yard and one touchdown performance in a 36-14 win over Nebraska on Sept. 9.

