Colorado vs. UCLA: Pick, game prediction, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Colorado and UCLA haven't shared a conference very long, but so far the relationship has been one-sided at best. Since Colorado joined the Pac-12 in the 2011 season, the Buffs and Bruins have played seven times, and UCLA's won six of them. UCLA won last season's meeting 27-23 under interim coach Jedd Fisch, but Colorado did win the 2016 meeting in Boulder 20-10.

But on Friday night in Boulder, these two teams will meet and appear to be heading in opposite directions as Bruins coach Chip Kelly still looks for his first win in Los Angeles while Mike MacIntyre looks to keep the Buffaloes undefeated.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Sept. 28 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Colorado: The Buffaloes surprised a lot of people in 2016, rising from nowhere to finish the season 10-4 after winning the Pac-12 South. Then things crashed back down to earth last season, as the Buffs went 5-7, losing seven of their final nine games following a 3-0 start to the season. Colorado's 3-0 again this year, but this team has more of a 2016 feel than a 2017 one. However, this will be the first game Colorado has played in the Pac-12 this season.

UCLA: A lot of things have happened with the Bruins this season. We've seen the father of UCLA's starting quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, publicly criticize Chip Kelly on social media. We've seen Thompson-Robinson's backup, Devon Modster, announce his transfer from the school earlier this week. What we haven't seen, however, is a win. UCLA is off to a 0-3 start to the season with losses to Cincinnati, Oklahoma and Fresno State. To this point, the excitement of hiring Kelly during the offseason hasn't led to desired results on the field. Could the start of Pac-12 play be what UCLA needs?

Game prediction, picks

UCLA is a young team that's still trying to find its identity, and it's led to a lot of mistakes on the field. Because of this, it's hard to trust the Bruins right now, particularly against a Colorado team that has looked explosive on offense, and competent on defense. Pick: Colorado -9.5

