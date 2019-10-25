Colorado vs. USC live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Colorado (home) vs. USC (away)

Current Records: Colorado 3-4; USC 4-3

What to Know

Colorado lost both of their matches to USC last season, on scores of 38-24 and 31-20, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Colorado and USC will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

The night started off rough for Colorado last week, and it ended that way, too. They have to be aching after a bruising 41-10 loss to Washington State. Colorado's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Alex Fontenot, who picked up 105 yards on the ground on 11 carries.

Meanwhile, USC was successful in their previous meeting against Arizona, and they didn't afford Arizona any payback this time around. Everything went USC's way against Arizona as they made off with a 41-14 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Trojans had established a 27 to nothing advantage.

The Buffaloes are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take the Buffaloes against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

USC's win lifted them to 4-3 while Colorado's defeat dropped them down to 3-4. We'll see if the Trojans can repeat their recent success or if the Buffaloes bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado

Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.00

Odds

The Trojans are a big 12-point favorite against the Buffaloes.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

USC have won all of the games they've played against Colorado in the last five years.