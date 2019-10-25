Colorado vs. USC live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Colorado vs. USC football game
Who's Playing
Colorado (home) vs. USC (away)
Current Records: Colorado 3-4; USC 4-3
What to Know
Colorado lost both of their matches to USC last season, on scores of 38-24 and 31-20, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Colorado and USC will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
The night started off rough for Colorado last week, and it ended that way, too. They have to be aching after a bruising 41-10 loss to Washington State. Colorado's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Alex Fontenot, who picked up 105 yards on the ground on 11 carries.
Meanwhile, USC was successful in their previous meeting against Arizona, and they didn't afford Arizona any payback this time around. Everything went USC's way against Arizona as they made off with a 41-14 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Trojans had established a 27 to nothing advantage.
The Buffaloes are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take the Buffaloes against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
USC's win lifted them to 4-3 while Colorado's defeat dropped them down to 3-4. We'll see if the Trojans can repeat their recent success or if the Buffaloes bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.00
Odds
The Trojans are a big 12-point favorite against the Buffaloes.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 12.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
USC have won all of the games they've played against Colorado in the last five years.
- Oct 13, 2018 - USC 31 vs. Colorado 20
- Nov 11, 2017 - USC 38 vs. Colorado 24
- Oct 08, 2016 - USC 21 vs. Colorado 17
- Nov 13, 2015 - USC 27 vs. Colorado 24
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Florida-Georgia to stay in Jacksonville
The event has become one of college football's best neutral-site experiences
-
Notre Dame vs Michigan odds, expert pick
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Wolverines and Fighting Irish.
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC football.
-
LSU vs Auburn odds, expert picks
SEC specialist Barrett Sallee is on a hot streak picking LSU and Auburn games.
-
SMU survives to remain undefeated
SMU improved to 8-0 with its eyes set on the AAC title and a New Year's Six bowl bid
-
SMU vs. Houston pick, live stream
The Mustangs look to continue their unbeaten start with an in-state rivalry win
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game