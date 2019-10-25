Colorado vs. USC odds: 2019 College football picks, best predictions from expert who's 8-4 on Trojans games

The USC Trojans will try to go to 14-0 all-time against the Colorado Buffaloes when the two teams meet in a Pac-12 matchup on Friday night in Boulder. The average score in those games has been 35-15. Since Colorado joined the Pac-12 in 2011, the teams have met every year, with USC winning by an average score of 39-21. The Trojans (4-3, 3-1 in Pac-12) come into Friday's game off a win over Arizona, which ended a two-game losing streak. They are tied with Utah for the lead in the Pac-12 South. On the other sideline, the Buffaloes (3-4, 1-3) have lost three consecutive contests and occupy the basement in the division. Kickoff is at 9 p.m. ET. The Trojans are 11-point favorites in the latest USC vs. Colorado odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 64.5. Before you make any Colorado vs. USC picks of your own, you need to hear what football expert Emory Hunt Jr. has to say.

Hunt knows that USC is catching a Colorado team that is struggling on both sides of the ball right now. Over the last two weeks, the Buffaloes have scored just 13 points combined. The passing game has not been effective, totaling just 272 yards (131 against Oregon and 141 against Washington State) and no touchdowns. In addition, Colorado quarterback Steven Montez has thrown six interceptions in the last two games.

Hunt also has factored in that the Buffaloes' defense hasn't provided much resistance all season. Colorado has allowed a combined 86 points over the past two games and ranks 116th (out of 130) in scoring defense (34.9 points a game allowed). In addition, the Buffaloes are the second worst team in the country in passing defense (316.0 passing yards allowed).

But just because the Trojans appear to have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the USC vs. Colorado spread on Friday night.

That's because the Buffaloes' run game is steadily improving. Last week against Washington State, Colorado rushed for 179 yards, the second-highest total of the season. Sophomore Alex Fontenot had 105 yards on 11 carries against the Cougars, with 57 yards after initial contact. On Friday, the Buffaloes face a Trojans defense that's second-to-last in the Pac-12 against the run, allowing 188.7 yards per game.

In addition, USC has not won on the road this season. The Trojans are 4-0 at home, but 0-3 on the road. They've lost by three at BYU in overtime, by 14 at Washington and by three at Notre Dame.

