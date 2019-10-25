Colorado vs. USC odds: 2019 College football picks, predictions from expert who's 8-4 on Trojans games

The USC Trojans will try to keep pace with Utah in the Pac-12 South when they take on the Colorado Buffaloes on Friday night at Folsom Field in Boulder. The Trojans (4-3, 3-1 in Pac-12) are coming off a 41-14 victory against Arizona and enter Friday's game tied with the Utes in the division. USC holds the tiebreaker over Utah by virtue of a 30-23 win over the Utes on Sept. 20. However, the Trojans still must face No. 11 Oregon on Nov. 2. Colorado (3-4, 1-3), meanwhile, has lost three straight games and sits in the cellar of the Pac-12 South. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Trojans are 12-point favorites in the latest Colorado vs. USC odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 64. Before you make any USC vs. Colorado picks of your own, you need to hear what college football expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective. This season, Hunt is an incredible 62-33 on college football against the spread picks, returning $2,664 to $100 bettors. In addition, he has his finger on USC's pulse. In fact, he is 8-4 on his last 12 against the spread picks involving the Trojans. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has analyzed USC vs. Colorado from every possible angle and locked in another confident against the spread pick. That one is available only at SportsLine.

Hunt knows the Trojans have dominated the series with the Buffaloes. In fact, USC is 13-0 all-time against Colorado, and the average score in those games has been 35-15. Last season, an unranked Trojans team knocked off a ranked Buffaloes squad, 31-20.

Hunt also has factored in that USC unveiled a new weapon at running back last week, true freshman Kenan Christon. The 2019 California state champ in the 100 and 200 meters, Christon rushed for 103 yards on eight carries in less than two quarters against Arizona in his collegiate debut. He scored two jaw-dropping touchdowns, one from 55 yards and another from 30. On Friday, he faces a Colorado defense that's giving up 166.4 rushing yards per game, the fourth-most in the conference.

But just because the Trojans appear to have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the USC vs. Colorado spread on Friday night.

That's because the Buffaloes' run game is steadily improving. Last week against Washington State, Colorado rushed for 179 yards, the second-highest total of the season. Sophomore Alex Fontenot had 105 yards on 11 carries against the Cougars, with 57 yards after initial contact. On Friday, the Buffaloes face a Trojans defense that's second-to-last in the Pac-12 against the run, allowing 188.7 yards per game.

In addition, USC has not won on the road this season. The Trojans are 4-0 at home, but 0-3 on the road. They've lost by three at BYU in overtime, by 14 at Washington and by three at Notre Dame.

Hunt is leaning over

Who wins Colorado vs. USC? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Colorado vs. USC spread you should be all over Friday, all from the seasoned expert who has hit eight of his last 12 picks involving the Trojans.