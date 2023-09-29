Head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes (3-1) look to rebound from a blowout 42-6 loss to Oregon when they host the No. 8 USC Trojans (4-0) at Folsom Field in Boulder on Saturday. Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders was under constant pressure against the Ducks and produced a season-low 159 passing yards. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams leads the way for USC and is coming off a five touchdown performance in the Trojans' 42-28 win over Arizona State in Week 4. The Coach Prime era at CU opened with the Buffs being a similar underdog on the road against TCU. The Buffs would go on to beat the Horned Frogs 45-42. Both USC and CU are 2-2 against the spread this season. Two-way standout Travis Hunter (liver) remains out for the Buffs.

Kickoff at Folsom Field is set for noon ET. SportsLine consensus lists the Trojans at -21.5, down three points from the opening line, in the latest USC vs. Colorado odds, with the over/under set at 73 points. Before making any Colorado vs. USC picks or bets, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. As a Colorado native, he has his finger on the pulse of the local and national sports scene.

Colorado vs. USC spread: USC -21.5

Colorado vs. USC over/under: 73 points

Colorado vs. USC money line: USC -1453, Colorado +814



CU: QB Shedeur Sanders is averaging 352.5 passing yards per game.

USC: The Trojans are averaging 569.3 yards of total offense per game.

Why Colorado can cover

The stars will once again be out (LeBron James, Jay-Z, and Will Ferrell among others), and emotions will be high for Colorado after last week's disappointment. The Folsom Field crowd will be raucous and Deion Sanders' team will be eager to prove that they are better than what they showed against Oregon. CU is 2-0 at home under Coach Prime, and they are expecting another sellout crowd.

The Buffs will rely heavily on their leader, quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The 6-foot-2 junior had inserted himself into the Heisman Trophy conversation before the team's debacle against Oregon that resulted in Sanders being sacked seven times. If the Buffs can give Sanders time, he has proven that he can move the ball and score points in bunches. Entering this matchup, Sanders has 1,410 passing yards, 11 touchdown passes and one interception.

Why USC can cover

USC has arguably the best player in college football in reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. The dynamic quarterback will likely be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft when he decides to leave college and is off to another blazing fast start in 2023. Through four games, Williams has completed 74.3% of his passes for 1,200 yards, 15 touchdowns and no interceptions. He has added another 71 yards and three TDs rushing.

The Trojans' team speed will be difficult for Colorado to contain. In addition to Williams, the USC offense is loaded with explosive playmakers all over the field including wide receivers Zachariah Branch (13 catches, 178 yards, 2 TDs), Brenden Rice (12 catches, 257 yards, 5 TDs), and Tahj Washington (10 catches, 278 yards, 4 TDs), and running backs Marshawn Lloyd (349 yards, 2 TDs) and Austin Jones (142 yards, 3 TDs).

