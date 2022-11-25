Who's Playing

No. 14 Utah @ Colorado

Current Records: Utah 8-3; Colorado 1-10

What to Know

This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 42.82 points per contest. Colorado and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Folsom Field. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.

The Buffaloes were pulverized by the Washington Huskies 54-7 last week. Colorado was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 33 to nothing. No one had a standout game offensively for Colorado, but WR Montana Lemonious-Craig led the way with one touchdown. Near the top of the highlight reel was J.T. Shrout's 69-yard TD bomb to Lemonious-Craig in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Utah had to settle for a 20-17 defeat against the Oregon Ducks last week. QB Cameron Rising had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw three interceptions with only 170 yards passing.

Colorado have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 29.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-7 ATS when expected to lose.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado

Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Utes are a big 29.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah have won four out of their last seven games against Colorado.