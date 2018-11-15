Colorado vs. Utah: Live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Colorado vs. Utah football game
Who's Playing
Colorado Buffaloes (home) vs. Utah Utes (away)
Current records: Colorado 5-5; Utah 7-3
What to Know
Colorado will square off against Utah at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Colorado stagger in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.
Colorado were averaging 32.22 points per game entering their game last Saturday, but they just couldn't find their rhythm against Washington St. Colorado ended up on the wrong side of a painful 7-31 walloping at Washington St.'s hands. This matchup was a close 7-10 at the break, but unfortunately for Colorado it sure didn't stay that way.
There's no place like home for Utah, bouncing back after a tough loss on the road. They were able to grind out a solid win over Oregon, winning 32-25.
Utah's victory lifted them to 7-3 while Colorado's defeat dropped them down to 5-5. In Utah's victory, Jason Shelley accumulated 262 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs and Armand Shyne picked up 174 yards on the ground on 26 carries. We'll see if Colorado have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Folsom Field, Colorado
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Utah have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Colorado.
- 2017 - Utah Utes 34 vs. Colorado Buffaloes 13
- 2016 - Colorado Buffaloes 27 vs. Utah Utes 22
- 2015 - Utah Utes 20 vs. Colorado Buffaloes 14
-
