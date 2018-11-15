Colorado vs. Utah: Live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Colorado Buffaloes (home) vs. Utah Utes (away)

Current records: Colorado 5-5; Utah 7-3

What to Know

Colorado will square off against Utah at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Colorado stagger in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

Colorado were averaging 32.22 points per game entering their game last Saturday, but they just couldn't find their rhythm against Washington St. Colorado ended up on the wrong side of a painful 7-31 walloping at Washington St.'s hands. This matchup was a close 7-10 at the break, but unfortunately for Colorado it sure didn't stay that way.

There's no place like home for Utah, bouncing back after a tough loss on the road. They were able to grind out a solid win over Oregon, winning 32-25.

Utah's victory lifted them to 7-3 while Colorado's defeat dropped them down to 5-5. In Utah's victory, Jason Shelley accumulated 262 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs and Armand Shyne picked up 174 yards on the ground on 26 carries. We'll see if Colorado have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday at 2:30 PM ET Where: Folsom Field, Colorado

Folsom Field, Colorado TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Colorado.