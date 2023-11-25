Utah will try to snap its two-game losing streak when it hosts Colorado to close the regular season on Saturday afternoon. The Utes (7-4) have dropped three of their last four games, including back-to-back contests against Washington and Arizona. Colorado (4-7) is wrapping up a tumultuous season under first-year coach Deion Sanders, entering this game on a five-game losing skid. The Buffaloes opened the season with a three-game winning streak, but they have been eliminated from bowl eligibility.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The Utes are favored by 20.5 points in the latest Utah vs. Colorado odds, while the over/under is set at 46.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Colorado vs. Utah picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Utah vs. Colorado spread: Utah -20.5

Utah vs. Colorado over/under: 46.5 points

Utah vs. Colorado money line: Utah -1697, Colorado +921

Why Utah can cover

Utah has won six straight meetings between these teams, including a 63-21 blowout on the road last season. The Utes still have a chance to improve their bowl game, while Colorado could already be looking ahead to next season. The Buffaloes certainly looked disengaged against Washington State last week, as the Cougars cruised to a 56-14 win as 4-point favorites.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was knocked out of the game with an injury, and he is questionable to play on Saturday. Backup quarterback Ryan Staub struggled in relief last week, completing just 5 of 14 passes for 56 yards. Sanders has been sacked 52 times this season, and Utah's defense should cause issues for the Buffaloes throughout the afternoon.

Why Colorado can cover

Colorado might have been blown out by Washington State last week, but it had been playing close games prior to that loss. The Buffaloes stayed within 12 points against No. 23 UCLA, No. 16 Oregon State and No. 21 Arizona in consecutive games, and they will be wanting to gain some momentum heading into the offseason. They sprung a road upset at TCU in their season opener and they beat Arizona State on the road as well, so they have proven that they can win away from home.

Utah is dealing with some injuries of its own, as starting linebacker Karene Reid and starting safety Cole Bishop both missed last week's game. The Utes fell behind 28-0 following the first play of the second quarter without those two starters, who are both questionable for this game. See which team to pick here.

