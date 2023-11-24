The Colorado Buffaloes (4-7) will try to snap their five-game losing streak when they go on the road to face the Utah Utes (7-4) on Saturday afternoon. Colorado is coming off one of its worst showings of the season, getting blown out by Washington State in a 56-14 final. The Buffaloes are going to miss out on a bowl game under first-year coach Deion Sanders. Utah has lost three of its last four games to fall to sixth place in the Pac-12 standings following a 6-1 start to the season.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah is favored by 21 points in the latest Utah vs. Colorado odds, while the over/under is 48 points.

Utah vs. Colorado spread: Utah -21

Utah vs. Colorado over/under: 48 points

Utah vs. Colorado money line: Utah -1692, Colorado +992

Why Utah can cover

Utah will be happy to return home following a pair of road games against top-20 teams, as its last home game resulted in a 55-3 win over Arizona State. Junior quarterback Bryson Barnes threw four touchdown passes in that game, while the rushing attack racked up 361 yards and three more scores. They played a close game at No. 5 Washington the following week before losing to Arizona last week.

The Utes have only lost one home game this season, which came against then-No. 8 Oregon in October. Colorado has only won two road games, and it is riding a five-game losing skid after getting crushed by Washington State last week. The Buffaloes were only 4-point underdogs in that 42-point loss, so they were clearly overvalued by the betting market in that spot.

Why Colorado can cover

Colorado might have been blown out by Washington State last week, but it had been playing close games prior to that loss. The Buffaloes stayed within 12 points against No. 23 UCLA, No. 16 Oregon State and No. 21 Arizona in consecutive games, and they will be wanting to gain some momentum heading into the offseason. They sprung a road upset at TCU in their season opener and they beat Arizona State on the road as well, so they have proven that they can win away from home.

Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions, although he is questionable for this game with an injury. Utah is dealing with some injuries of its own, as starting linebacker Karene Reid and starting safety Cole Bishop both missed last week's game. The Utes fell behind 28-0 following the first play of the second quarter without those two starters, who are both questionable for this game. See which team to pick here.

