The No. 17 Colorado Buffaloes (7-2) will try to remain in second place in the Big 12 standings when they host the Utah Utes (4-5) on Saturday afternoon. Colorado has won six of its last seven games, extending its current winning streak to three games with a 41-27 win at Texas Tech last week. Utah has lost five consecutive games, but its last four losses have come by one possession. The Utes covered the spread as 3-point underdogs in their 22-21 loss to then-No. 9 BYU last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Folsom Field. Colorado is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Colorado vs. Utah odds, while the over/under is 46.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Colorado vs. Utah spread: Colorado -11.5

Colorado vs. Utah over/under: 46.5 points

Colorado vs. Utah money line: Colorado -448, Utah +338

Why Colorado can cover

Colorado has been able to build even more momentum as a program this year under Coach Prime, winning seven of its first nine games to move into solo second place in the Big 12 standings. The Buffaloes are riding a three-game winning streak following their 41-27 win at Texas Tech, with all three of those wins coming by double digits. They were 4.5-point favorites in their win over the Red Raiders, as quarterback Shedeur Sanders completed 30 of 43 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns.

Two-way star Travis Hunter improved his Heisman Trophy resume with nine catches for 99 yards and a touchdown, while senior wide receiver LaJohntay Wester had six receptions for 82 yards. Sanders has 2,882 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, leading one of the nation's top passing offenses. The Buffaloes have covered the spread in seven consecutive games, and Utah is riding a five-game losing streak.

Why Utah can cover

Utah showcased its ceiling early in the season when it notched wins over Baylor and then-No. 14 Oklahoma State, but it has fallen on hard times since then. The Utes are riding a five-game losing streak, although the last four losses have come by just one score. They covered the spread in their loss to then-No. 9 BYU last week, as the Cougars won on a last-second field goal.

Senior running back Micah Bernard led Utah's rushing attack with 78 yards on 17 carries, averaging 4.6 yards per attempt. Sophomore quarterback Brandon Rose had 112 passing yards and two touchdowns to go along with 55 rushing yards in his second appearance of the season. The Utes have won seven consecutive meetings between these teams, and they have covered the spread in six of their last eight matchups.

How to make Colorado vs. Utah picks

