Colorado will look to close out Year 1 of the Deion Sanders era on a high note Saturday when it travels to face Utah. The Buffaloes are officially eliminated from bowl eligibility but have a chance to reach the five-win mark for the first time since 2019 with a victory in Salt Lake City.

The Buffaloes are coming off a 56-14 blowout loss to Washington State that officially ended their quest at a bowl game. After starting the season 3-0 under Sanders, Colorado has lost seven of its last eight games and find themselves on the outside looking in heading into the final week of the regular season.

The Utes are coming off a disappointing 42-18 loss to Arizona. The two-time reigning Pac-12 champions won't be appearing in the Pac-12 Championship Game next weekend for the first time since 2020 after participating in the title game four of the last five seasons.

Both programs will play their final regular season game as Pac-12 opponents before officially moving to the Big 12 next season. The Utes will await their bowl game fate in two weeks, while Colorado will start preparing for the 2024 season.

Colorado vs. Utah: Need to know

Status of Shedeur Sanders: It's unclear whether or not we have seen the last of Sanders in a Colorado uniform this season. The Colorado star quarterback exited the Washington State game early because of a hand injury and is considered day-to-day heading into the weekend. Sanders broke the Colorado single-season passing record in the loss to WSU and if he does indeed sit out the season finale, he will finish with 3,230 passing yards and 27 touchdowns.

"Shedeur is not feeling well right now," Sanders said about Shedeur's status. "We are praying that he gets healthy and he's able to play because he is who he is, and when he's on the field, we have a tremendous chance to win."

Good things ahead for the Utes: Speaking of quarterbacks, Utah got positive news about star signal caller Cameron Rising last weekend. Rising announced that he would be returning to the program in 2024 as they make the transition to the Big 12. Rising has missed the entire 2023 season after suffering a major knee injury in the loss to Penn State in January's Rose Bowl. In his absence, Utah has rotated quarterback Nate Johnson and Bryson Barnes. Rising certainly gives Utah stability at the position if he can return to his previous form.

Looking ahead to 2024 for the Buffaloes: Last season was a dumpster fire for Colorado. The Buffaloes finished 1-11 before the program made a splash and hired Sanders. Colorado won't play in a bowl game this season, but it's hard not to be optimistic about the trajectory of the program because of what was accomplished in Year 1 at the helm. Sanders has a chance to quintuple Colorado's win total from last season with a victory over the Utes. Securing a win over the two-time reigning Pac-12 champs would be a chance to parlay positive momentum heading into a critical offseason for the program.

How to watch Colorado vs. Utah live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: Pac-12 Network | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off! For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months).

Colorado vs. Utah prediction, pick

Odds via SportsLine consensus

With the status of Sanders up in the air, it's hard to believe Colorado will be able to generate much offense against a stout Utah defense. The Buffaloes looked lost in the second half without their star quarterback and it could be a sign of bad things to come if Sanders can't suit up for the final game in the regular season. By Utah standards, this could be considered a disappointing season because they failed to reach the Pac-12 title game. They still have an opportunity to end 2023 strong against Colorado and in the bowl game next month. If Sanders doesn't play, except Utah to cover this gigantic line. Pick: Utah -22

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 13, and which underdogs will win outright? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit over the past seven-plus seasons -- and find out.

