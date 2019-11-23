Colorado vs. Washington: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Colorado vs. Washington football game
Who's Playing
Colorado (home) vs. Washington (away)
Current Records: Colorado 4-6; Washington 6-4
What to Know
The Washington Huskies and the Colorado Buffaloes have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Washington is staying on the road on Saturday, facing off against Colorado at 10 p.m. ET at Folsom Field. Each week has meant fewer and fewer points for the Huskies in their past three games, so Colorado might be catching them at a good time.
Washington ran circles around the Oregon State Beavers two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (420 yards vs. 90 yards) paid off. Washington was able to grind out a solid win over Oregon State two weeks ago, winning 19-7. RB Salvon Ahmed had a stellar game for the Huskies as he rushed for 174 yards and two TDs on 25 carries. Ahmed put himself on the highlight reel with a 60-yard TD scramble in the third quarter.
Colorado narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Stanford Cardinal 16-13. Colorado's only touchdown came from QB Steven Montez.
Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped Washington to 6-4 and Colorado to 4-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Huskies rank 18th in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 11 on the season. Less enviably, the Buffaloes are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 308.9 on average. So the Colorado squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Huskies are a big 14-point favorite against the Buffaloes.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 53
Series History
Washington have won all of the games they've played against Colorado in the last five years.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Washington 27 vs. Colorado 13
- Sep 23, 2017 - Washington 37 vs. Colorado 10
- Dec 02, 2016 - Washington 41 vs. Colorado 10
