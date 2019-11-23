Colorado vs. Washington: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Colorado (home) vs. Washington (away)

Current Records: Colorado 4-6; Washington 6-4

What to Know

The Washington Huskies and the Colorado Buffaloes have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Washington is staying on the road on Saturday, facing off against Colorado at 10 p.m. ET at Folsom Field. Each week has meant fewer and fewer points for the Huskies in their past three games, so Colorado might be catching them at a good time.

Washington ran circles around the Oregon State Beavers two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (420 yards vs. 90 yards) paid off. Washington was able to grind out a solid win over Oregon State two weeks ago, winning 19-7. RB Salvon Ahmed had a stellar game for the Huskies as he rushed for 174 yards and two TDs on 25 carries. Ahmed put himself on the highlight reel with a 60-yard TD scramble in the third quarter.

Colorado narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Stanford Cardinal 16-13. Colorado's only touchdown came from QB Steven Montez.

Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Washington to 6-4 and Colorado to 4-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Huskies rank 18th in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 11 on the season. Less enviably, the Buffaloes are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 308.9 on average. So the Colorado squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado

Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Huskies are a big 14-point favorite against the Buffaloes.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 53

Series History

Washington have won all of the games they've played against Colorado in the last five years.