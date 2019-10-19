Colorado vs. Washington State odds: 2019 Week 8 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Colorado and Washington State. Here are the results:
Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington State Cougars will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. Washington State is 3-3 overall and 2-1 at home, while Colorado is 3-3 overall and 1-1 on the road. Colorado is only so-so against the spread (3-3), but Washington State has really struggled (1-5). The Buffaloes are 1-2 in the conference with losses in their last two. Washington State has started its conference schedule 0-3 with tight losses to UCLA and Arizona State. The Cougars are favored by 13 points in the latest Washington State vs. Colorado odds, while the over-under is set at 68.5. Before entering any Colorado vs. Washington State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 8 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 80-51 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Texas (+11) staying within the spread against Oklahoma and Alabama (-17) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Washington State vs. Colorado 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
It was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but the Cougars were not quite Arizona State's equal in the second half when they met last week. Washington State didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 38-34 to Arizona State. Washington State's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Anthony Gordon, who passed for 466 yards and three TDs on 64 attempts. Gordon has completed 71.8 percent of his passes and he's thrown for 2,612 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Meanwhile, the Buffaloes might not have won anyway, but with 149 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot. They were completely outmatched, falling 45-3 to Oregon. The Buffaloes were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24-3. Colorado has, however, racked up at least 464 yards of offense in four of its six games this season.
So who wins Colorado vs. Washington State? And which side of the spread hits more than 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.
