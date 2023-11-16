Two Pac-12 teams looking to remain alive for bowl eligibility meet in a spotlight matchup on Friday in Pullman. Gesa Field hosts a conference battle between coach Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington State Cougars. Colorado is 4-6 this season and 1-6 in Pac-12 action, dropping six of the last seven games after a 3-0 start. Washington State is on a six-game losing streak, falling to 4-6 overall and 1-6 in conference play.

Kickoff is at 10:30 p.m. ET. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Cougars as 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 63 in the latest Colorado vs. Washington State odds.

Here are several college football betting lines and trends for the Washington State vs. Colorado game:

Colorado vs. Washington State spread: Washington State -4.5

Colorado vs. Washington State over/under: 63 points

Colorado vs. Washington State money line: Wazzu -192, Colorado +160

CU: The Buffaloes are 6-3-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

WSU: The Cougars are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffaloes have an advantageous matchup on the offensive side of the ball. Colorado is averaging 30.7 points per game this season, led by a passing attack producing more than 310 yards per game. Colorado has turned more than 75% of red zone trips into touchdowns during conference play, and the Buffaloes are facing a Washington State team that has allowed 38 points or more in four of the last six games.

Shedeur Sanders leads the way for Colorado, and the talented quarterback is No. 1 in FBS with 292 completions. Sanders also has 30 total touchdowns and only three interceptions, with five games in which he generated at least 348 passing yards. The Cougars have given up 29.9 points per game for the season, and Washington State's rushing defense is porous. The Cougars are giving up 161.8 rushing yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry to conference opponents. See which team to pick here.

Why Washington State can cover

Though the Cougars have not been in top form against Pac-12 competition, there were strong signs on offense a week ago. Washington State racked up 483 total yards and 32 first downs against California, and the Cougars scored 39 points on the road. Washington State is in the top three of the Pac-12 in passing offense, averaging 337.9 yards per game, and the Cougars have more than three times as many passing touchdowns (22) as interceptions (seven) this season.

Cameron Ward is the engine of the offense at quarterback, and he has 3,127 passing yards with 26 total touchdowns and only five interceptions. Ward has four games with at least 350 passing yards this season, and he erupted against California. Ward completed 75.5% of his passes for 451 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception in that matchup. Ward can also rely on Lincoln Victor, with the senior wide receiver leading the Pac-12 in receptions (73) and grabbing 45 catches for 362 yards in the last four games. See which team to pick here.

