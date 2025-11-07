Big 12 squads fighting for bowl eligibility meet on Saturday when Deion Sanders takes his Colorado Buffaloes across the country to face Rich Rodriguez and the West Virginia Mountaineers. Both teams sit at 3-6 and 1-5 in the Big 12, and need to win out to extend their season. Colorado has struggled in back-to-back blowout losses, while WVU upset Houston as a 13.5-point underdog last week.

Kickoff from Morgantown, W.V., is at noon ET. WVU is a 6.5-point favorites in the latest West Virginia vs. Colorado odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 53.5. Before making any Colorado vs. West Virginia picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on WVU vs. Colorado. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Colorado vs. WVU:

Colorado vs. West Virginia spread WVU -6.5 Colorado vs. West Virginia over/under 53.5 points Colorado vs. West Virginia money line WVU -225, Colorado +184 Colorado vs. West Virginia picks See picks at SportsLine Colorado vs. West Virginia streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why West Virginia can cover

The Mountaineers appear to be turning the corner a bit as they play their first season under Rodriguez. Their upset win over Houston was perhaps their best overall performance of the season. They've also covered in three of their last four and are 5-4 against the spread overall.

WVU hasn't had great quarterback play, but the Mountaineers have found some success on the ground. They rank seventh in the Big 12 with 184 yards per game on the ground. Eight players have at least 24 carries this season, so it's been a by-committee approach. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffaloes have been blown out two times in a row, but when playing up to their potential, they've been competitive with some very good teams. They beat Iowa State 24-17 on Oct. 11 and had one-score losses to both Georgia Tech and BYU.

Colorado is looking for answers at quarterback and the Buffaloes played four different signal callers last week. Kaidon Salter is heading back to the bench, and Sanders is starting freshman Julian Lewis, the No. 10 QB in the 2025 class, per 247Sports. Colorado has a big-play receiver to help him in Omarion Miller who has 28 catches for 521 yards and six touchdown catches this season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Colorado vs. West Virginia picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 53 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins WVU vs. Colorado, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.