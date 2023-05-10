Former Colorado wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is staying in the Pac-12. Tyson announced his commitment to Arizona State Tuesday. He chose Arizona State over Auburn, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and TCU and others.

As a true freshman last season, Tyson led Colorado in receiving yards (470) and touchdowns (four). He hauled in 22 catches and averaged 21.4 yards per reception. Tyson caught a 23-yard touchdown pass in the 38-13 season-opening loss to TCU to become the first true freshman in CU history to record a touchdown catch in the opening game of the season. Tyson was only the second true freshman in Colorado history to post multiple 100-yard games in a season. Tyson was coming off his best game of the year, a five-catch, 137-yard performance against Oregon, when he suffered a season-ending lower-leg injury vs. USC.

Tyson missed Colorado's spring practice and was one of a slew of players to enter the transfer portal this spring as Deion Sanders looks to quickly turn over a roster that went 1-11 last season.

Tyson, a three-star recruit out of Texas' Allen High School, is expected to be ready to play by the fall when he'll join an Arizona State team with an open quarterback competition between Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne and star freshman Jaden Rashada. Tyson will be part of a receiver room at ASU that includes Xavier Guillory, Elijhah Badger and Giovanni Sanders.