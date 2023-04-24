Colorado wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig is among five Buffaloes players who entered the transfer portal since their spring game on Saturday. The junior announced Sunday evening that he would be entering the portal. Lemonious-Craig made waves on Saturday by catching three passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns during the first spring game for coach Deion Sanders. One of those passes was a 98-yard score from transfer quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

"I am writing to express my heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the entire University of Colorado community for the incredible opportunity I have had attending this esteemed institution in Boulder, Colorado," he wrote in his Twitter post. "During the course of my time at the University of Colorado, I have been fortunate to cross paths with many remarkable individuals who have played a significant role in my journey."

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder from Inglewood, California, was the Buffaloes second-leading receiver last season with 23 catches for 359 yards and three touchdowns. He was named the offensive player of the game by the former coaching staff after catching eight passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in Colorado's 20-13 win over California.

He caught 10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns in nine games as a redshirt freshman in 2021. He saw action in three games as a true freshman in 2020, which preserved his redshirt. Lemonious-Craig was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2020.

Safety Tyrin Taylor, who had 26 tackles and one interception last season, also announced his intent to leave Boulder. Offensive lineman Jackson Anderson, wide receiver Chase Sowell and linebacker Shakaun Bowser are the three other players looking for new programs. Players have until Saturday to enter their names into the portal.