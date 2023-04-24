Colorado wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig burst onto the college football scene on Saturday as the star of the Buffaloes spring game. Now he's looking for a new home. The junior announced Sunday evening that he will enter the transfer portal.

Lemonious-Craig caught three passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns during the Buffaloes' spring game -- the first spring game for coach Deion Sanders. One of those passes was a 98-yard score from transfer quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

"I am writing to express my heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the entire University of Colorado community for the incredible opportunity I have had attending this esteemed institution in Boulder, Colorado," he wrote in his Twitter post. "During the course of my time at the University of Colorado, I have been fortunate to cross paths with many remarkable individuals who have played a significant role in my journey."

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder from Inglewood, California, was the Buffaloes second-leading receiver last season with 23 catches for 359 yards and three touchdowns. He was named the offensive player of the game by the former coaching staff after catching eight passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in Colorado's 20-13 win over California.

He caught 10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns in nine games as a redshirt freshman in 2021. He saw action in three games as a true freshman in 2020, which preserved his redshirt.

Lemonious-Craig was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2020.