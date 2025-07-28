Deion Sanders and his medical team revealed a bladder cancer diagnosis in a Monday press conference, ending months-long speculation about the health and status of Colorado's coach. Sanders has been largely absent from the public eye throughout the summer, though he made a truncated appearance at Big 12 Media Days earlier in July.

Sanders' doctor labeled the coach cancer-free after a bladder removal. Sanders was diagnosed in the spring, when he was originally tested for a routine vascular checkup.

"This could've been a whole another gathering" said an emotional Sanders.

Sanders' oncologist, Dr. Janet Kukreja, explained that Sanders chose bladder removal instead of other treatment options due to a high rate of metastasis, with the cancer often coming back more aggressively.

By removing Sanders' bladder, Kukreja said, the coach has been "cured" of cancer.

"The bad side of this cancer is that if it does progress to the muscle, the rate of metastasis is about 50%," Kukreja said. "Only about 10% people live more than five years, even with our current medical treatment, if it metastasized. We've very lucky to have found it at this stage where I can say the word 'cure,' because I don't use that word lightly as a cancer doctor."

Sanders kept diagnosis from team ... and sons

Sanders did not tell his football team about his cancer battle until Sunday night, one day before his press conference, and even hid the details from his sons so that it wouldn't distract from their efforts to make NFL rosters. Shedeur is battling for a roster spot as a quarterback with the Cleveland Browns; Shilo, a defensive back, is making a strong case for a roster spot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing with the franchise as an undrafted free agent.

Sanders posted an emotional video Sunday on Instagram revealing he recently had a will set up for his family, but did not going into further details prior to his press conference.

"You have no idea how good God has been for me to be here," Sanders said Monday.

Sanders finds moment of levity

A bout with cancer is a terrifying thing, during which time it can be hard to find lighthearted moments. Sanders was clearly emotional during Monday's press conference as he went through the details of what he called "a tremendous journey," adding, "It's been tough. I think I've dropped 25 pounds. Dealing with the catheter. I'm going to be transparent -- I can't pee like I used to pee. It's very different."

But then Sanders joked about the challenges he'll face moving forward without his bladder.

"I truly depend on Depends," he continued. "I cannot control my bladder. If you see a porta-potty on the sideline, it's real."

Coaching future never in doubt

Despite the diagnosis, Sanders said he "was always going to coach again," even if it went against his doctor's better wishes.

"I wasn't going to be running down to the hospital once a week with all this on my plate. I didn't want that," Sanders said. "I was like, 'Okay, can they bring one of the machines and put them in the office?' Doctor would look at me like 'He is crazy ... is he like this when coaches?' But, we worked it out."

History of health problems

Sanders said he's undergone 14 surgeries in recent years for various health issues, but his most notable problems to date have involved blood clots. He underwent emergency surgery in 2023 to treat them in his legs, and prior to that, he lost two toes to amputation in 2021 because of those same blood clot issues.

Sanders dodged questions about his health at Big 12 Media Days earlier this month, and instead put the focus on his team. Earlier this summer, he reassured college football fans his health was improving after missing a speaking engagement due to the ongoing situation within his personal life.

Speaking with Asante Samuel on the "Say What Needs to be Said" podcast in May, Sanders revealed, "I've done no media. I've done nothing for a minute. So, coming on with you is something. I ain't been in front of nobody for a minute. I lost about 14 pounds. I'm coming back, but I needed this."