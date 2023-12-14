247Sports released its All-Transfer Team on Wednesday, compiling an All-American style list of the biggest impact transfers from the 2023 college football season. The transfer portal has transformed how teams around the country approach roster management, allowing them to comb the collegiate ranks to find immediate plug-and-play answers at positions of need.

Hundreds of players find new homes during each transfer cycle from all types of backgrounds. They are former five-star recruits that couldn't break through; FCS and Group of Five stars that want to make an impact at a higher level; established players that leave a team due to underperformance. The list goes on.

Whatever the backstory, 247Sports identified the transfers playing a huge role on College Football Playoff programs like Texas and Washington. Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell provided a spark for the offense after moving over from Georgia, and Huskies defensive back Jabbar Muhammad emerged as one of the Pac-12's best pass defenders after three seasons at Oklahoma State. There are also some under-the-radar gems from teams like Virginia and Colorado State that received a much-deserved spotlight.

Here's a little deeper look at some of the more standout players from 247Sports' All-Transfer Team.

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Colorado's season may have fallen apart down the stretch, but Sanders still managed to establish himself as a legitimate NFL Draft prospect. He threw for 3,230 yards -- top-20 nationally despite the fact he missed Colorado's regular season finale -- and 27 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He also rushed for four touchdowns. Sanders did all this while playing behind a hapless offensive line. The Jackson State transfer took way too many hits as Colorado surrendered 56 sacks (second worst in the FBS and worst at the power-conference level) for 492 yards. Sanders suffered a fracture in his back as a result of the constant beating, though he should be healed up in time for the 2024 season. Priority No. 1 is getting him some more protection.

Malik Washington, WR, Virginia

Washington was one of college football's best-kept secrets in 2023. A lot of that is because he played on a 3-9 Virginia team that suffered four losses of at least 28 points. But he led the nation with 110 receptions and finished third in the FBS with 1,426 yards receiving -- both of which are higher totals than Biletnikoff Award winner and Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. He also had nine receiving touchdowns -- third in the ACC -- and was the only player in the conference to log at least 1,000 yards receiving. To further put Washington's efforts into perspective, he accounted for more yards as an individual than Virginia had total net rushing as a team (1,371) for the entire year.

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Mitchell established an early reputation as a big-play receiver at Georgia. As a freshman in 2021, he scored a 40-yard, go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama. He followed that up in 2022 with a touchdown catch in both of the Bulldogs' CFP games despite missing most of the year due to injury. He somewhat-surprisingly entered the portal after showing out on the big stage and proved he has what it takes to be a top option over an entire season. He tallied 51 catches for 813 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns. Turns out, his knack for finding the end zone didn't go away with a change of scenery. Now he has a chance to further cement his status as one of college football's clutch players during Texas' run through the 2023-24 College Football Playoff.

Dallin Holker, TE, Colorado State

Holker has a unique background. He enrolled at BYU in 2018 and appeared in all 13 games as a freshman. Then, he missed the 2019 and 2020 seasons while doing mission work in Vina del Mar, Chile. He returned to the Cougars but in a diminished role, and he entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season. That's where his career really took off. He leads all tight ends with 64 catches for 767 yards -- more than Mackey Award winner Brock Bowers -- and scored six touchdowns for Colorado State. Holker parlayed that success into a recent 2024 NFL Draft declaration. There's a good chance that he's taken off the board at some point given his upside as a receiver.

Francisco Mauigoa, LB, Miami

Francisco has been a bit overshadowed by his brother brother, Francis, a former five-star prospect and true freshman starter at right tackle for the Hurricanes. However, Francisco's has meant just as much to the team this year. The Washington State transfer was Miami's most well-rounded defender. Mauigoa was the only Miami player with at least 10 tackles for loss, pacing the Hurricanes with 17. He tied for the lead in sacks with 7.5 and finished second on the squad with 70 total tackles. He also added interception, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and three quarterback hurries to his impressive stat line. Miami recently got great news when Mauigoa announced he would be returning for another season. Expect him to compete for some individual awards in 2024.

Travis Hunter, ATH, Colorado

It's almost improbable to think that one player can be a team's best wide receiver and best cornerback at the same time, but Hunter exists. The definition of a two-way star, Hunter played a whopping 116 snaps per game for the Buffaloes and likely could have sustained that pace for an entire season if a lacerated liver hadn't caused him to miss a handful of contests. In just nine games, he contributed 57 catches for 721 yards and five touchdowns on offense with 30 total tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions and five pass breakups on defense. Hunter still has one year of eligibility before he can declare for the NFL Draft. But when he does, he'll be one of the most talked-about prospects in the event's history.

Beanie Bishop Jr., CB, West Virginia

West Virginia had its best regular season since 2018 -- securing bowl eligibility for a third-straight year while winning eight games -- and Bishop's efforts on defense were a huge reason why. The former Minnesota transfer led the nation with an eye-popping 20 pass breakups, five more than anyone else in the country. He also had four interceptions -- tied for fourth-most nationally -- and led West Virginia's cornerbacks with 59 total tackles.