Colorado's 43-35 double-overtime win over rival Colorado State was one of the wildest games of the season, but it included a devastating internal injury to Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter that could keep the two-way star out for several weeks. Henry Blackburn was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for the late hit on Hunter towards the end of the first quarter. Hunter returned to play in the second quarter, but was taken to the hospital in the second half.

The two players appear to have reconciled in person after Blackburn reposted a video on his Instagram story shaking hands with Hunter, who has downplayed the hit publicly on social media.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders offered forgiveness to Blackburn last week after Colorado State University police reported death threats towards the player for the hit, which was considered a cheap shot. Blackburn was not disqualified from the game.

"I forgive him. Our team forgives him. Travis ... he's forgiven him. Let's move on. That kid does not deserve that," Sanders said. "Henry Blackburn is a good player who played a phenomenal game. He made a tremendous hit on Travis on the sideline. You can call it 'dirty,' you can call it 'he's just playing the game of football'. But whatever it was, he should not be receiving death threats.

"At the end of the day, this is a game," Sanders continued. "Somebody must win. Somebody must lose. Everybody continues their life the next day. It's very unfortunate. I'm saddened if there's any of our fans that's on the other side of those threats. I would hope and pray not. But that kid was just playing to the best of his abilities, and he made a mistake."

Hunter will likely miss his second straight game when the Buffaloes host No. 8 USC in Boulder, Colorado, in Week 5.