No team within the Power Four has locked in a conference championship game appearance entering Week 12 of the college football season -- and there's nothing better to describe what's been a wild few months of parity.

Eight spots, four major standalone championship games and two weeks to sort it all out before we close the book on conference title weekend thanks to next year's arrival of the 24-team College Football Playoff.

So much for a quiet sendoff.

UCLA and Utah are the only unbeatens left on the board, each approaching top-4 seeds in the bracket by winning out. Sifting through the Power Four and various Group of Six conference races, we're updating scenarios on what you need to watch for on Saturday. Using a title-game simulator, we determined conference championship paths and various outcomes down the stretch.

Paths narrow within the SEC

Georgia can clinch a spot in the SEC Championship Game with a win Saturday night at South Carolina. As of Monday, the Bulldogs are 16.5-point favorites in that matchup, and the availability of Gamecocks starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers remains unclear after he missed his team's Week 11 loss at Arkansas.

Assuming the Bulldogs win that, here are all the scenarios for who they would play in Atlanta next month.

If Alabama and Tennessee win out and finish tied for second , the Vols advance due to their head-to-head win over the Crimson Tide last month.

, the Vols advance due to their head-to-head win over the Crimson Tide last month. If Alabama and Texas win out and finish tied for second , the Longhorns advance due to their perfect (4-0) record against common league opponents. Texas beat Tennessee, Mississippi State, LSU and would have beaten Texas A&M in this scenario. Alabama lost to Tennessee, but beat the others.

, the Longhorns advance due to their perfect (4-0) record against common league opponents. Texas beat Tennessee, Mississippi State, LSU and would have beaten Texas A&M in this scenario. Alabama lost to Tennessee, but beat the others. If Alabama, Tennessee and Texas all win out and finish 7-2 in conference play , the three-way tiebreaker comes down to conference opponents' winning percentage. Since there's more than a half-dozen matchups left in SEC play, it may get very complicated. Alabama plays Auburn, Tennessee meets LSU and Vanderbilt, and Texas takes on Arkansas and Texas A&M.

, the three-way tiebreaker comes down to conference opponents' winning percentage. Since there's more than a half-dozen matchups left in SEC play, it may get very complicated. Alabama plays Auburn, Tennessee meets LSU and Vanderbilt, and Texas takes on Arkansas and Texas A&M. If Texas and Tennessee win out and finish tied for second, the Longhorns advance due to their head-to-head win over the Vols earlier this season.

We're projecting the SEC to be a four-bid league in the CFP, with Georgia, Alabama, Texas and Tennessee getting in the final bracket.

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ACC scenarios are quite clear

Miami didn't clinch a berth in its league title game after Louisville's win over North Carolina on Saturday night, but the Hurricanes can do so this weekend with a win over Virginia Tech. In fact, simply splitting its final two games with the Hokies and Boston College would be enough.

Given that advantage, here's who Miami would play in Charlotte next month with an auto-CFP berth on the line.

If Wake Forest wins out against Georgia Tech and Duke , the Demon Deacons will get their rematch.

, the Demon Deacons will get their rematch. If Louisville wins out and Wake Forest splits its final two games ending in a two-way tie , the Demon Deacons still grab the berth due to a head-to-head win over the Cardinals earlier this season.

, the Demon Deacons still grab the berth due to a head-to-head win over the Cardinals earlier this season. If Louisville wins out and Wake Forest loses to Georgia Tech and Duke , the Cardinals will play Miami in the final since they would be in sole possession of second place.

, the Cardinals will play Miami in the final since they would be in sole possession of second place. If Duke wins out and there's a four-way tie for second at 6-3 with Louisville, SMU and Wake Forest, the Blue Devils are expected to advance due to the ACC's tiebreaker policy involving the SportsSource Rating Score. Duke would hold a head-to-head win over Wake Forest (in this scenario) and likely be the highest-ranked team left on the board within the ACC behind Miami.

We're projecting the ACC to be a two-bid league in the CFP, with Miami and Wake Forest getting in the final bracket.

Five teams alive in Big Ten

In the Big Ten, UCLA and Indiana control their destiny. Behind those two is a three-team gridlock of teams with two conference losses -- Oregon, Ohio State and Iowa. Here are some -- but not all -- of the scenarios that could unfold over the next two weeks.

UCLA clinches a Big Ten Championship appearance with one win over its next two games (Michigan and USC).

with one win over its next two games (Michigan and USC). Indiana clinches a Big Ten Championship appearance by winning out against Washington and Purdue.

against Washington and Purdue. If Ohio State and Indiana win out and UCLA loses to Michigan and USC , the Buckeyes play Indiana in the Big Ten Championship.

, the Buckeyes play Indiana in the Big Ten Championship. If Ohio State and Oregon win out, Indiana loses to Washington and UCLA loses to Michigan and USC , the Buckeyes and Ducks will play in the Big Ten Championship. Ohio State has a head-to-head win over the Hoosiers, while Oregon holds wins over Michigan and USC in the event the Ducks are tied with UCLA with two conference losses.

, the Buckeyes and Ducks will play in the Big Ten Championship. Ohio State has a head-to-head win over the Hoosiers, while Oregon holds wins over Michigan and USC in the event the Ducks are tied with UCLA with two conference losses. If Ohio State wins out, UCLA beats Michigan but loses to USC, and Washington beats Indiana and Oregon , the Buckeyes play the Bruins in the Big Ten Championship.

, the Buckeyes play the Bruins in the Big Ten Championship. If Iowa wins out, UCLA wins out, Nebraska beats Ohio State, Indiana loses twice, and Oregon loses to Washington, the Hawkeyes reach the Big Ten Championship by finishing in sole possession of second place at 7-2 overall in the conference.

We're projecting the Big Ten to be a two-bid league in the CFP, with UCLA and Indiana getting in the final bracket.

Utah and who else in the Big 12?

Two teams are essentially vying for one spot in the Big 12 -- Texas Tech (9-1, 6-1) and BYU (8-2, 5-2) behind unbeaten Utah. While the Utes haven't clinched an appearance yet, we're going to assume Utah is one of the two teams playing next month for a right to win its way into the CFP as a top-4 seed. According to the Big 12, seven teams remain in contention, but wins by Utah and Texas Tech (coupled with a BYU loss to Kansas) this week send the Utes and Red Raiders to the title game.

BYU holds a current tiebreaker over Texas Tech because the Cougars went 4-0 against common opponents Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor and TCU. The Red Raiders play Baylor and TCU to finish it out, and one loss would tie them with BYU for second and put the Cougars in Arlington.

because the Cougars went 4-0 against common opponents Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor and TCU. The Red Raiders play Baylor and TCU to finish it out, and one loss would tie them with BYU for second and put the Cougars in Arlington. Like Utah, Texas Tech controls its destiny . Wins over Baylor and TCU the next two weeks put Joey McGuire's squad in its second straight Big 12 title game.

. Wins over Baylor and TCU the next two weeks put Joey McGuire's squad in its second straight Big 12 title game. Even if Utah loses its final two Big 12 games to TCU and West Virginia, the Utes hold a crucial tiebreaker with BYU since the Utes beat the Cougars head-to-head.

We're projecting the Big 12 to be a two-bid league in the CFP, with Utah and Texas Tech getting in the final bracket. BYU would unfortunately hold the "first team out" designation in our latest predictions.

The Group of Six situation

Boise State, the only Group of Six team that's currently ranked by the CFP committee, clinched a berth in the Pac-12 Championship Game at home with its 46-41 win over Oregon State. Liberty (Conference USA) and Louisiana Tech (Sun Belt) have also clinched appearances in their respective league title contests.

According to the Pac-12, here are the updated scenarios for determining who plays Boise State in the conference championship:

San Diego State would clinch the No. 2 spot with a win over Boise State.



with a win over Boise State. Texas State needs a win over Washington State and a San Diego State loss to Boise State to reach the final. The Aztecs hold the head-to-head advantage over the Bobcats.



to reach the final. The Aztecs hold the head-to-head advantage over the Bobcats. Oregon State needs a win over Utah State, a Boise State win over San Diego State, a Washington State win over Texas State, and a Colorado State win over Fresno State to get there. The Pac-12 states, "The Beavers would then need to win the three-team tiebreaker with SDSU and Texas State by winning Step 5 of a multi-team tiebreaker with a higher SportSource Team Rating score than both San Diego State and Texas State following the games on Nov. 21. The SportSource rankings are used by the CFP committee to help evaluate teams."



We're projecting the Group of Six to have one bid in the CFP this season after New Mexico's loss to UNLV over the weekend ending any threat -- albeit small -- of producing a second entry.